Among the more meaningful admonitions is Martin Luther King Jr.’s to judge people by the content of their character, rather than the color of their skin. And, we will add, their looks.
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. People are different in lots of ways and look different in so many ways. But those things should be meaningless in how we judge one other. And other than as a money-making ploy, it serves no good purpose to call attention to the physical differences among us, much less glorify them.
With that in mind, we do not support giving hard-earned tax dollars to support Miss (fill in the blank with the pageant/competition of your choice).
Neither, to their credit, do some Sullivan County commissioners who were asked to give $1,000 to winners of the coming Miss Kingsport and Miss Sullivan County competitions. Commissioner after commissioner lobbed question after question to Commissioner Angie Stanley, sponsor of the resolution. Deep into the debate, Commissioner David Akard’s frustration increased visibly as he called the situation “chaotic” and ultimately said, “God! Why did I run for reelection?!” while shoving his microphone away.
Stanley filed the resolution asking for a waiver of the rules, meaning she and co-sponsor Commissioner John Gardner wanted a vote right away.
Commissioner Todd Broughton raised the first question: What if the titleholders aren’t planning to go to college?
“Then they probably won’t get it,” Stanley said, adding that the pageants in question are billed as scholarship competitions and most, if not all, competitors enter to earn money for their educations.
Akard jumped in next: “Do we have a Miss Bristol, a Miss Bluff City?”
“We do not,” Stanley said.
County Attorney Dan Street suggested the wording of the resolution be changed to make sure recipients must spend the county-awarded funds for education. Ultimately, Stanley and Gardner amended the wording to say the money must be used for “continuing education.”
Commissioner Dwight King said several years ago a girl from Piney Flats became Miss ETSU and ran for Miss Johnson City and wanted to know if she would be eligible for a county scholarship. Stanley said her resolution was not about Miss Johnson City.
“Sullivan County has Johnson City in it,” King said.
“This is about Miss Sullivan County and Miss Kingsport,” Stanley said.
“So you’re going to be biased against the people of Piney Flats?” King asked. “So we’re going to be prejudiced against people of Piney Flats who go to school in Johnson City? What if Miss Kingsport is not from Sullivan County? What if she’s from Hawkins County? I hope somebody from Johnson City don’t see this and come after it.”
Stanley said the titleholders represent the locale in their title’s name, and if a Miss Kingsport or Miss Sullivan County goes to East Tennessee State University in Johnson City they would be able to use the county-awarded scholarships.
Commissioner Alisha Starnes asked if the resolution could be amended to state a recipient has to be a county resident but did not push the issue after Stanley said they represent the county for a year no matter where they are from.
Akard said he saw good intentions behind the resolution, but he questioned trying to rush it for Fun Fest.
“Here it is, 9:30 at night,” Akard said, adding the “too many situations” on the issue were grounds for it being on “first reading.”
Broughton agreed and raised a whole new issue: gender identity. “We probably need to do a little background on it because — and I know people are going to say there’s no way that’s going to happen in Sullivan County — but we’ve got a lot of people moving in here.
“What if somebody files a suit and says ‘I want to identify as this or that?’ The ‘Miss’ title may be illegal soon. It may have to be pronoun neutral. So this might need to be investigated a little further before we vote.”
Stanley agreed to place the resolution on first reading, and the commission adjourned.
Here’s a better idea: Withdraw the resolution and move on to something important and meaningful to more than two individuals and their families. Pageants throughout the country are a multibillion dollar industry — yes, industry — and should pay their own prizes. Government has no place at this table.