Goodwill Industries of Tenneva Area, Inc. announced Dec. 9, 2020 it is expanding its Kingsport store at 1185 North Eastman Road to increase the location’s shopping area and to add a center for employee training and employment services. The store will temporarily close Sunday Dec. 19, 2020 at 6 p.m. and reopen Monday Dec. 28 at 11 a.m. to complete construction on the project that will add more than 12,000 square feet of space to its present footprint.