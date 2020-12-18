Goodwill Industries of Tenneva is a remarkable success story, providing employment to some 1,300 individuals in 17 counties in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia — people who have barriers preventing them from otherwise obtaining a job.
The nonprofit operates 13 stores selling donated goods, which pays for employment of folks with disabilities, single parents, seniors, ex-offenders, or those deficient in education or employment history among other issues. There is little to no chance that most of these people could find employment other than through Goodwill, which provides programs that help people become productive contributors to society including vocational assessment, job placement, work adjustment, skills training and its community service program.
It’s been a tough year for organizations that rely heavily on public support, but thanks to strong donations, Goodwill has done well and is to be congratulated on plans to expand its Kingsport store at 1185 N. Eastman Road this month to increase the location’s shopping area and to add a center for employee training and employment services. The project will add more than 12,000 square feet of space.
President and CEO Morris Baker said the expansion is key to facilitating internal and external training and mission services and provide a better customer and donor experience.
“We are constantly looking at ways to better serve our community, and expanding our Kingsport store will do just that,” said Baker. “This remodel and expansion will improve the customer experience inside the store, and the addition of a training area will help us in our efforts to provide jobs and job training to those in need.”
The store is one of the more heavily trafficked locations in the region, and the expansion will allow for more clothing, textiles and furniture. Baker said this store alone averages 285 donations per week, an indicator of the charitable spirit within the community.
“The people in this region are extraordinary in their care about others, and it shows through their continued donations and support of our services,” he said.
“Goodwills are unique in that we are a social enterprise nonprofit, meaning we depend on retail sales to provide our mission services. The support of our mission in this area has been tremendous, and we thank everyone who shops and donates at our locations,” Baker said.
Goodwill Industries of Tenneva was established in 1972 in Scott County and is one of 165 Goodwill organizations in the U.S. and Canada, and 14 affiliated organizations in 13 other countries. It depends on donations and will accept clothes, furniture, housewares and tools, even vehicles. It won’t accept large appliances, personal care items, mattresses, carpet, building materials, weapons, cribs, tires, and household chemical products.
For information on where to bring your donation, visit goodwilltnva.org. Your support is greatly appreciated and will be put to good use.