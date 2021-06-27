Earlier this year we lauded Kingsport’s announcement of a 125-page master plan for how parks and recreation should develop over the next 15 years as part of a focus to make Kingsport an outdoor recreation destination to benefit residents directly, as well as provide economic stimulus.
But thanks to the state, work is already underway on building out Kingsport’s outdoor opportunities with a $5 million upgrade of Warriors Path State Park, the first major investment in half a century in a park that records more than 2 million visits per year.
The first phase is a new RV campsite under construction on the old overflow campground property. The park will be getting a new and larger marina and expanded slips for boats. It should be ready for visitors by this time next year.
More work was planned, but the bids all exceeded projected costs, according to Robert Reedy, lead architect on the project.
“The low bid was $6.9 million, and it got worse from there. The next was $7.4 million and then $7.9 million,” Reedy said. “Those came in just prior to COVID in 2020, and we knew there wasn’t going to be $1.7 million available to go to contract. So we had to back up and punt.”
That meant scaling back the project. Renovations to Duck Island had to be removed entirely. That work included upgrading the picnic shelters and bathrooms, converting the recreation center into a welcome center, and adding basketball and tennis courts. But the overflow campground on Hemlock Road is being converted into a 40-slot RV campsite, and what was once a primitive campground with gravel roads will soon have paved campsites, three concrete handicapped sites, and eight pull-through sites, all with electricity, water and sewer for the trailers and RVs.
The picnic pads will be 9 by 12 feet and RV slots will be 20 feet wide and 60 feet deep, Reedy said.
“The overflow campground was underperforming financially for the park, so it made more sense to improve it. Then we’ll go back to the drawing board and try and get the renovations for our existing, main campground,” Reedy said. “We prioritized with a complete package at one site instead of partial packages at two.” If everything goes right, the new campsite will be substantially complete by Aug. 8 and open to the public sometime this fall.
Since the existing 2,500-square-foot marina is 50 years old and a mishmash of pods, it wasn’t feasible to renovate the building. The plan is to build a 4,300-square-foot marina in the parking lot next to the existing building. Once the new marina is constructed, the old one will be demolished. The new facility will have a snack bar with a larger dining facility, public restrooms, a fire pit, and a desk for rental space and boat ticket sales all under one roof.
The state should remain committed to the original plan and provide future funding for all of it.
The region can be thankful of the good care the state has taken of Warriors Path since it was created in 1954, and the Friends of Warriors Path says the park records more visits than any of the other 52 state parks.
The park was named for the Great Indian Warpath, a trail with forks beginning at about Knoxville and Augusta, Georgia, which converged in the area of Roanoke and then extended along the Appalachian Valley generally following the present- day route of Interstate 81 to New York.
It was a branch of these series of trails that Daniel Boone followed through Moccasin Gap at Weber City and Cumberland Gap to create the Wilderness Trail to Kentucky.