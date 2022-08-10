The former Colonial Heights Middle School may continue its history of educating children depending on whether Tri-Cities Christian Academy (TCA) is high bidder on the property.
Even then, the Sullivan County Board of Education could reject TCA’s bid, though it would face strong opposition. As well, TCA could be outbid, though the board could also reject a higher bid.
When Colonial Heights Middle closed in May of last year, TCA signaled its immediate interest, a developer said he’d like to use it for youth sports and a community center, and Kingsport mentioned a potential elementary or middle school at the site. Facing a loss of local students, the BOE resolved that a buyer could not use the building as a school.
TCA was founded in 1973 as a nondenominational school in Kingsport. In 2009 it consolidated its elementary schools to a main campus at Blountville, which now hosts K-12 students. In 2014 it was accredited. It is associated with Lakeway Christian Schools, which began with a single campus at Cornerstone Christian Academy, now an elementary school in Morristown.
Lakeway is constructing a $40 million, 240,000-square-foot campus on a 75-acre site along Fordtown Road near Tri-Cities Crossing, off Exit 56 of Interstate 81. The new school, which will become Tri-Cities Christian Academy, is projected to open in 2024. It will be designed to serve 1,200 students.
TCA President Britt Stone said the new school will be “something no one in this area has ever seen” — a Christian school with chemistry, biology, robotics and health sciences labs, as well as band and athletics facilities and programs, including two gyms for basketball, a football program with indoor practices, two weight rooms and a full contingent of other athletics including wrestling.
Stone, who was a football player at Liberty University, said the idea is to give parents who want their children to have a Christ-centered education an option that also gives them access to top-notch extra- and co-curricular programs.
“It’s really going to be excellence in all things,” Stone said.
Community support for Lakeway to acquire Colonial Heights Middle was among factors that changed the minds of school board members on disposing of it as surplus property, BOE Chairman Randall Jones said.
Board member Mark Ireson moved to negotiate directly with TCA for a purchase, but that motion failed. A group of local residents also attended to show their support for the sale to TCA.
The board voted 7-0 to remove a no-school-use restriction from the school deed it added early this year, and by the same margin declared the property surplus, removed the prohibition against school use, left an original deed restriction allowing only residential or school use, and called for an internet auction to go to the highest bidder unless the school board rejects “any or all bids.”
We don’t see the practicality — or popularity — of Kingsport erecting a school in Colonial Heights.
The best use for this campus is as part of TCA’s mission of offering a Christian education for families that seek it.
