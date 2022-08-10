Colonial Heights Middle School

Colonial Heights Middle School closed its doors in May of 2021.

 SULLIVAN COUNTY SCHOOLS

The former Colonial Heights Middle School may continue its history of educating children depending on whether Tri-Cities Christian Academy (TCA) is high bidder on the property.

Even then, the Sullivan County Board of Education could reject TCA’s bid, though it would face strong opposition. As well, TCA could be outbid, though the board could also reject a higher bid.

