Kingsport Police Department

Kingsport Police Department logo

The median age in the U.S. is 38.1 years. It’s slightly higher in Tennessee — 39 — because, we like to think, we live better than your average American. But in Kingsport, it’s 44.5 years — 41.4 years for men and 47.6 years for women.

As these figures demonstrate, Kingsport isn’t a retirement community, but it does have an aging population, and that’s why Kingsport police have to periodically warn residents about illegal use of golf carts on city streets.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video