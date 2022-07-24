The median age in the U.S. is 38.1 years. It’s slightly higher in Tennessee — 39 — because, we like to think, we live better than your average American. But in Kingsport, it’s 44.5 years — 41.4 years for men and 47.6 years for women.
As these figures demonstrate, Kingsport isn’t a retirement community, but it does have an aging population, and that’s why Kingsport police have to periodically warn residents about illegal use of golf carts on city streets.
Seniors like golf carts because they’re smaller and easier to operate, and they cost less than a car. You can purchase a four-passenger, low-speed — but street legal — golf cart, totally enclosed and with heat and air conditioning, for less than $9,000.
That’s street legal with the exception of Stone Drive and its 45 mph speed limit. According to state law, a traditional golf cart is not street legal and cannot be titled or operated on city roads. Golf carts that meet the requirements of a low-speed vehicle whose top speed is greater than 20 mph but not greater than 25 mph or, a medium-speed vehicle whose top speed is greater than 30 mph but not greater than 35 mph, can be street legal if they meet certain safety requirements and are registered through the Sullivan County Clerk’s Office.
They may only be operated on residential streets where the posted speed limit is 35 mph or less. They may, however, cross streets such as Stone Drive where posted speed limits are greater than 35 mph.
Kingsport police are asking residents with golf carts to familiarize themselves with traffic laws.
“We have seen an increase in golf cart activity,” said Tom Patton, spokesman for the Kingsport Police Department. “More and more people are acquiring them.”
He said many people, though, are not following or familiarizing themselves with the laws.
Anyone modifying a traditional golf cart must submit an affidavit saying that the vehicle meets all on-road requirements, as well as safety requirements. In order to be street legal, a low- or medium-speed vehicle must have headlamps, stop lamps, front and rear turn signals, tail lamps, reflex reflectors (one on each side near the rear and one on the rear,) a parking brake, and one exterior mirror on the driver side and one additional mirror either on the passenger side or in the interior.
Also, it must have a windshield that conforms to the federal motor vehicle safety standard on glazing materials, have seat belts at each seating position, a vehicle identification number, be registered and have a license plate displayed, be insured with proof of insurance available, and be operated by a licensed driver with a valid Class D driver’s license in their possession.
Also, Kingsport city ordinance states that golf carts, low-speed or medium-speed, are not allowed to be operated on sidewalks. Also, anyone caught operating any of these vehicles while intoxicated can be charged with driving under the influence.
Golf carts are a viable option for seniors who want low-maintenance transportation to get them around. But safety comes first, for both golf cart occupants and, by extension, the general public. And if you don’t know the rules, you’re liable to be ticketed.
Of course, all of this could have been avoided years ago if golf carts had been restricted to golf courses and maybe confined to gated communities where they are the rule rather than the exception. But that ship has sailed, and we must now live with the consequences and the rules.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.