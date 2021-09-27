Kingsport’s City Hall is among the most impressive to be found, a striking building designed as a bank which presents a look of authority. For several years work has been underway to transform it floor by floor, and we encourage you to be among residents who take advantage of an open house Tuesday from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
That’s not a lot of time to allow the many hundreds of visitors we would expect to come see what they’ve paid for, but perhaps officials will extend it if necessary. The building is located at the intersection of Broad and East Sullivan streets adjacent to Church Circle.
The new City Hall consolidates more than 100 employees from six offices to one location. Renovations to the building began in fall 2019 and cost more than $5.5 million. Kingsport purchased the building in 2018 for $2.8 million.
For many decades City Hall was located in a somewhat low-key building on West Center Street with inadequate room for city offices. That changed when the city purchased the imposing Regions Bank building with the express purpose of consolidating offices scattered around the city, work that has now concluded.
“I am so thankful for the great people who worked on consolidating multiple departments and buildings to better serve our community at the Kingsport City Hall,” said Ryan McReynolds, deputy city manager. “Now it’s time to show the community how efficient conducting business in the new building is and celebrate the culmination of months of work to achieve this goal.”
Renovations to the building began in the fall of 2019 with various departments moving into the structure earlier this year. Only the maps/GIS department hasn’t relocated to the building, but those employees are expected to be there by the end of the month.
“What makes this move even more exciting is the innovation behind the building,” City Manager Chris McCartt said. “Project partners have consolidated multiple city buildings, the most public-facing departments, into one convenient location, while revitalizing a structure that was destined to remain vacant.”
Departments located on the first floor are the building division, city clerk, city information desk, code enforcement, customer service and bill pay, a 24-hour drive-through and night deposit box. On the second floor are the budget department, city manager, economic development and planning department.
The third floor hosts the Board of Mayor and Aldermen boardroom, human resources, legal/risk management, and public information and communications. On the fourth floor are the finance department, purchasing and leisure services. The fifth floor includes archives staff and maps. And on the sixth floor are information technology, the employee health clinic, the Kingsport Metropolitan Trans-portation Planning Organization and public works administration.
