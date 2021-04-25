Tennessee continues to be battered by the pandemic, ranking 13th in the nation at mid-month in total cases, 14th in new infections, and 15th in total deaths. Yet the state has done well economically with hundreds of millions of dollars in unexpected revenue, never mind continued infusions of cash from the federal government’s money tree.
There’s so much money floating around the halls of state government in Nashville that Gov. Bill Lee is again suggesting the state give some of it back. As he did last year, Lee has proposed a $100 million, two-week sales tax holiday, $25 million of which would be saved on groceries and $75 million on restaurants and bar taxes.
All well and good. But can the state do more? What would it cost to dispense with sales taxes some given weekend on all retail purchases? What a shot in the arm that would be to local economies.
As might be expected, the state’s largest union is holding its hand out for a piece of this pie. “With the state bringing in record surplus month after month, there is no excuse to not make significant increases to public education funding,” said Tennessee Education Association President Beth Brown. “The governor’s budget amendment is woefully short on meaningful K-12 investment.”
We think there’s a very good excuse. Better that surplus government revenue be returned from whence it came. Has the TEA made a case to give teachers more money? Brown is not talking about schools after all. The state doesn’t build schools.
When the governor’s proposed sales tax holidays would occur has not yet been determined. The measure must still clear the Republican-controlled General Assembly, which won’t be a problem.
Lee successfully advanced a similar sales tax holiday last year, which included an extra weekend of tax-free, back-to-school shopping and a week of tax-free dining at restaurants. But even the back-to-school tax savings had restrictions on what qualified for tax relief.
“I would say that maybe it’s an imperfect logic, but the basic philosophy was how can we put the most funds back into the hands of Tennesseans as possible?” said Commissioner of Finance and Administration Butch Eley.
Easy. Expand the tax holiday. Lee is also proposing cutting the state’s annual $400 professional privilege tax to $300. The fee applies to agents, broker-dealers, investment advisers, osteopathic physicians and physicians. The governor had proposed early in 2020 to cut the tax in half, which would have cost the state $40 million. However, he ultimately scrapped that idea amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
This proposal would save doctors and brokers some $17 million, but most folks in those occupations are doing quite well, and we dare say that if you asked them, they’d prefer that money went to their patients/customers.
As our state representatives explore the governor’s suggestions, let’s hope they can find ways to add even more tax relief for those who need it most.