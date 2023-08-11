To whom much is given, much will be required (Luke 12:48). If we have been blessed with talents, wealth, knowledge and time, we should use it to the benefit of others, as did Ginny Belle Meador.
She gave much to her native Big Stone Gap in Wise County. And then, she gave more.
Virginia Belle Honeycutt was born March 30, 1924, on her parents’ farm. Her father practiced dentistry in town as she attended Big Stone Gap Elementary and later the high school where she was president of the Beta Club, marched as a majorette, sang in the Glee Club and debated a future governor, Linwood Holton. She was voted most talented.
In 1946, she graduated from Randolph Macon Woman’s College with a degree in education and psychology. She taught at Annapolis, Maryland, where she met Harry W. Meador Jr., also from Big Stone Gap, who was returning from military service in World War II.
They returned to their hometown and were married in 1949 and raised their children.
That done, at age 54 she became involved in the successful “Citizens to Save Big Cherry” movement, which led to her election to the Wise County Board of Supervisors, where she served for 33 years — the longest of any member to date.
From that juncture she dedicated herself to a life of public service: the Lonesome Pine Youth Services Board, Frontier Health’s Planning District One, Lenowisco Planning District Commission, MECC Foundation’s Cultural and Humanities Committee, and the advisory boards of Clinch Valley College, the Pro-Art Association and Natural Tunnel State Park’s Cove Ridge Center. She was appointed by her fellow debate teammate to be on the state library board.
She was a charter member of the MECC Foundation Board and the Lonesome Pine Hospital Auxiliary, from which she received the “Auxiliarian of the Year” Award in 2001. She was named 2007 “Outstanding Benefactor” by Gov. Jerry Baliles and received the 2011 Virginia Community College Leadership Award in Philanthropy, the 2020 Lonesome Pine Office on Youth and Families Service Award and was a MECC Foundation Hall of Honor inductee.
She was a member of the board responsible for the founding and construction of the C. Bascom Slemp Memorial Library where she delighted in sharing her love for reading with children.
She was a Cub Scout den mother at the First Presbyterian Church, where she served as lifetime elder and organist for 63 years and helped with community lunches well into her 90s. She volunteered at the food bank, served as a “pink lady” at the hospital, and was the accompanist for an untold number of BSG Music Club productions.
She had a lively sense of humor, loved to dance, and was a crossword puzzle virtuoso and a veritable force to be reckoned with at the bridge table.
And she was a woman of faith and gratitude, thankful for a lifetime of good health and for those who loved and supported her so that she might live a life of service to its fullest.
Ginny Meador passed on July 29 at age 99 and will forever rest at Glencoe Cemetery in Big Stone Gap. It may certainly be said of her, “Well done, thou good and faithful servant.”