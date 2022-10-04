We’re in for a striking display of fall colors says East Tennessee State University’s Travis Watson, the school’s arborist who is also a biologist.
“For the most part, the Appalachian Highlands region has seen ample rainfall this summer, which means the trees have kept a lot of leaves,” said Watson. “The cooler temperatures over the last two weeks combined with the sunny weather should make for a spectacular showing of fall color across our region.”
Already, the tallest peaks in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park are starting to show hints of what will become a vibrant display of gold, crimson and scarlet. “Driving over Sam’s Gap to Asheville this weekend, it was evident that fall was imminent,” Watson said.
As a general rule, leaves in East Tennessee begin to change color in early October and peak around the third week of the month.
Deciduous trees (those that lose their leaves annually) are usually bare by Thanksgiving. In Middle and West Tennessee, color change begins in mid- October and peaks by Halloween.
Watson says you’ll see peak colors of red, orange and yellow in the lowest elevations around Halloween. but cooler temperatures could trigger the leaves to change early.
While many people enjoy fall colors in the Great Smoky Mountains, Tennessee State Parks offer many spectacular spots to enjoy fall colors.
Figuring out when the fall colors will peak is tricky. Weather, moisture levels, and other factors determine the timing and the intensity of the colors. The beauty of the leaves in Tennessee in the fall is due to the diversity of trees in the forest, says TheSmokies.com.
“The dozens of varieties of trees create a living kaleidoscope, moving with the breeze and painting a vivid landscape stolen from an impressionist’s imagination,” says the website. Local flora — depending on what part of the state you’re visiting — may include oak trees, hickories, maples, pin cherry, yellow birch, American beech, dogwood, sumac, scarlet oak, mountain ash, black walnut and hobblebush just to name a few.
The site predicts that in Johnson County, leaves will peak about Oct. 9. About Oct. 17, leaves will peak in Carter County and will be at the middle of the color season in Sullivan, Washington, Unicoi, Hawkins, Hancock and Greene counties. The peak in those counties will be about Oct. 25, and the season will end the first week in November.
It’s hard to beat the fall color in the Appalachians’ Holston River Valley.