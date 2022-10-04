Past fall on campus.jpg

East Tennessee State University’s Travis Watson, the campus arborist, said sunny days and cool nights have generated near perfect conditions for spectacular fall foliage.

 Contributed

We’re in for a striking display of fall colors says East Tennessee State University’s Travis Watson, the school’s arborist who is also a biologist.

“For the most part, the Appalachian Highlands region has seen ample rainfall this summer, which means the trees have kept a lot of leaves,” said Watson. “The cooler temperatures over the last two weeks combined with the sunny weather should make for a spectacular showing of fall color across our region.”

