Several key dates need to be marked on your calendar as we enter the Christmas season, including the Kingsport Christmas Parade and Christmas Tree Lighting on Dec. 3. This Is Kingsport is partnering with the Downtown Kingsport Association for the parade and lighting to kick off holiday festivities.

“Christmas in Kingsport will be a unique, festive and fun holiday experience that can be enjoyed throughout the Christmas season,” Alderman Betsy Cooper said.

