Several key dates need to be marked on your calendar as we enter the Christmas season, including the Kingsport Christmas Parade and Christmas Tree Lighting on Dec. 3. This Is Kingsport is partnering with the Downtown Kingsport Association for the parade and lighting to kick off holiday festivities.
“Christmas in Kingsport will be a unique, festive and fun holiday experience that can be enjoyed throughout the Christmas season,” Alderman Betsy Cooper said.
Christmas in the Park will double the amount of Christmas trees, adding decorations to two downtown parks, and creating the first-ever holiday light walking trail. Besides Glen Bruce Park, lights will also adorn Centennial Park. More than 100 trees will be decorated by local businesses and individuals.
“If you want to feel like you’re in a Christmas movie or want the perfect holiday season selfie, Christmas in Kingsport is the place to be,” Alderman James Phillips said.
Decorated trees will go up in both parks and will continue to be lit through Jan. 3, creating a downtown winter wonderland.
Another feature? If Mother Nature doesn’t bring the flakes, the city will.
“We’re excited to make it ‘magically’ snow every Friday and Saturday in the month of December in Kingsport too,” Phillips said.
Events planned for December include:
• Jingle and Mingle Shop and Hop Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• Kingsport Christmas Parade Dec. 3 at 6 p.m.
• Christmas Tree Lighting at Church Circle Dec. 3 at 7:45 p.m.
• Christmas Walking Tour presented by Lamplight Theatre Dec. 8 and Dec. 15 at 6 p.m.
• The Grinch and Santa at Centennial Park Dec. 9 from 6:30-8 p.m.
• Professional Snow Photos at Glen Bruce Park Dec. 10 at 6 p.m.
• Christmas at the Carousel Dec. 16 at 1 p.m.
On Dec. 17, volunteers will gather at Mountain Home Veterans Affairs Cemetery in Johnson City to “remember the fallen” by placing a live, balsam veterans wreath on the graves of those interred there.
How many of the soldiers buried at Mountain Home receive a wreath depends on the generosity of the community.
“We’ve got 17,000-plus burials at the VA, and we did about 8,000 wreaths last year. We hope to do even more this year,” said Tri-Cities Military Affairs Council President Sam Jones.
The wreaths placed to honor veterans at Mountain Home and at cemeteries around the world during Wreaths Across America Day are paid for and provided by local businesses, civic groups, families and individuals who want to remember veterans at Christmastime. You may visit wreathsacrossamerica.org/tnmhnm to participate.
In Kingsport, lighted displays are currently up downtown for anyone wanting to get into an early holiday mood. For a map of all display locations and a full list of Christmas events taking place in December, visit ChristmasInKingsport.com.