The ability to communicate is essential regardless of your chosen profession. If you’re under 18, some other young people in Kingsport want to help you develop and hone that skill.
Throughout life we encounter situations where our ability to express ourselves is important. But good communications skills involve more than just speaking. You must also learn to listen and to write.
Effective public speaking skills can help with everything we do in life from obtaining employment, seeking a partner or advancing in a career. Those who are effective at communication demonstrate creativity, critical thinking skills, poise and professionalism, and they get a leg up on competition. That’s important because most everything in life is a competition.
Led by Emily Cai, a senior at Dobyns-Bennett High School, the Gavel Club is open to anyone in the Tri-Cities under age 18.
“I find it especially helpful for people my age, because usually in a classroom setting at school, we are intimidated by the students around us and our teacher, because we get a set grade for our presentation,” said Cai, club president. “The Gavel Club is all about improvement, not about competition.”
Gavel Club is a public speaking and leadership organization that aims to help its members become more confident and effective communicators.
It is associated with Toastmasters International, a similar organization for adults.
The Kingsport Gavel Club is affiliated with Kingsport’s Wednesday Orators Toastmasters Club, which meets every Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m. Joan Yarlagadda, a member of the Wednesday Orators Club, is serving as a counselor for the new Gavel Club.
Cai was inspired to form a Gavel Club after attending a Wednesday Orators Club meeting with her mother, who is a member of that organization.
“I was very interested and intrigued by the meeting, because it helped people with their public speaking and communication skills,” Cai said. “I wanted to form a club that kind of had the same function and meaning, so I formed the Gavel Club with the Wednesday Orators Toastmasters Club.”
In a typical meeting, club members will hear from one speaker on a certain topic, and evaluators will provide feedback on the presentation. Impromptu topics are also presented for members to discuss on the spot. All meetings have been held virtually on the Zoom app due to the pandemic, and that will continue in the coming weeks at 6:30 p.m. on the first and third Saturdays of each month.
Yarlagadda said the skills learned in the club are useful in every aspect of life.
“In Toastmasters, I have learned the great skills of telling a story and how to tell the story, how to enhance and moderate my speech so that I can enhance my story,” Yarlagadda said. “It has made me a better teacher, and it has made me a better person.”
Gavel Club gives young people an avenue to become better public speakers in a pressure-free environment.
“We’re not competing for a grade or anything,” Cai said. “It’s all about improvement and giving constructive criticism and taking it. … This is just all about no stress and a way to improve for the future, such as for job interviews and college presentations.”
Especially if, as a young person, you have difficulty speaking before an audience, you should contact the newly formed Kingsport Gavel Club by visiting kptgavelclub.weebly.com or emailing kptgavelclub@gmail. com.