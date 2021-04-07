Tucked away in a corner of the state, Gate City High School is known throughout Virginia as a sports powerhouse with five state championships in football, two in softball, 11 in tennis and six in volleyball, and, as last year’s state champions in girls basketball.
But it’s not just athleticism that makes Gate City and Scott County residents proud. These kids are smart. The school took second place last year in the Virginia High School League Class 2 Scholastic Bowl Cham- pionship. That was quite an accomplishment, but the nine-member team didn’t just rest on its laurels. It came back this year to win the regular season undefeated, then the district and regional titles, and for the first time, the state championship.
“There are a lot of great students who may not be student- athletes but dedicate themselves as hard as an athlete would to something like this. All the hard work that the numerous players before them had and what they did to make this season their own is an absolute inspiration to me,” said Coach Sarah Whisenhunt.
Team members are Captain Shauna Shepard, Co-Captain Ethan Billips, Sevan Ford, Sydney Vaughn, Connor Ketron, Peyton Oakes, Hayden Thomas, Ross Stokes and Devan Hoover.
The team is coached by Whisenhunt and Mary Alice McClellan. Shepard, Billips, Stokes, Oakes, Thomas and Hoover are seniors; Vaughn is a junior; and Ketron and Ford are freshmen. Eight of the nine were returning members from last year.
It was a tough year because of the pandemic. “We were able to play our district regular season in person, but we had to move it from the library to the cafeteria for social distancing,” said Whisenhunt. “We had to follow cleaning measures and sanitization, and players had to wear masks at all times. We did our district tournament, our region tournament and the state tournament virtually.”
“Only the champion of the region advanced to state, which is unfortunate because our region is very competitive,” Whisenhunt said. “We are back-to-back Region 2D champions, so our state competition was the top team from each of four regions and we played in a round-robin format as opposed to double elimination. We played every team once, and we had the best record. We were undefeated, and we had the highest total points in our classification, so we were champions.”
Despite the changes and difficulties the players were faced with this year, both coaches agree that the team’s victory was a well-deserved accomplishment.
“They played like Gate City,” said McClellan. And you can’t do better than that.