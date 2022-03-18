With inflation at its highest point in 40 years, the economy is in transition, with some areas doing much better than others. It appears that Kingsport is in the “doing much better than others” category.
As we reported in our Progress Edition, a year ago Kingsport was in a seller’s housing market where properties in all conditions were selling quickly and often for more than the asking price. A year later, it still is. Nothing much has changed even with the addition of new housing units in the pipeline.
“It is a crazy seller’s market,” said Colette George, a broker with Blue Ridge Properties, a Sullivan County commissioner and vice mayor of Kingsport.
“I’ve been doing this for 14 years, and I’ve never seen anything like this,” said Ginger Nixon, an agent with Greater Impact Realty.
The story of home sales in Kingsport is a broken record of sorts, George and Nixon said, including quick and multiple offers, many over list price offering cash instead of financing and waiving inspections and appraisals.
“Any property listed that is halfway reasonable is going to be sold immediately,” George said. “Every Realtor has a list of people trying to purchase houses.”
More than 2,500 homes are in the process of being built in Kingsport, a number that is more than four times higher than last year at almost this same time. Another 1,000 are possible in a pending development. But wherever you go locally, progress has broken out.
But it’s not just the housing market, and it’s not just Kingsport.
As Rogersville businesses improve facades through a Tennessee Main Street Program grant, new businesses are in the works following 12 that opened last year that created 52 new jobs. The city also continues work on preserving the Powel Law Office, the oldest wood structure in the community, after working last year to shore up the foundation.
Church Hill is focusing on the new recreation facility at Holliston Mills, which will feature a new sports complex for parks and recreational activities. Last month, the Church Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to change the scope of the city’s grant since progress on the facility hadn’t reached what city leaders had proposed. The city plans to build some type of initial development on the property.
The city also voted in January to withdraw from the joint parks and recreation commission with Surgoinsville and Mount Carmel in one year. However, Church Hill officials said kids in the other two towns will be able to participate in Church Hill recreation activities at the same rate as the kids who reside there. According to Church Hill Mayor Dennis Deal, the city is also looking to spend approximately $1.7 million to upgrade the sewer system.
Mount Carmel City Manager Mike Housewright said Mount Carmel has around $6.6 million in its general fund balance. “Finances are good,” he noted.
The city is also looking to complete a capital improvement project for the sewer system for about $1.8 million that will be paid entirely by American Rescue Plan Act funds. Housewright said the city is updating the sewer system so that it will be in compliance with the current regulations and to be prepared for regulations that could be added in the future. The city also added a disc golf course at the local park and is looking at the possibility of converting an old tennis court into a pickleball court.
Across the state line, Scott County’s plans for this year involve its courthouse. Whether it turns out to be construction or renovation, it’s at the top of the county’s to-do list. The county needs more than 65,000 square feet for its various departments, according to a space needs study, and currently offers just over 21,000 square feet.
Wise County presents a good real estate market for people and businesses wanting to locate to a rural area. After a recently finished reassessment of the county’s various commercial, agricultural, industrial and residential properties, property values are up.
It’s a very bright outlook in these parts, not so much because of the national economy but in spite of it.