The Gateway Region is a collaborative effort of the Tri-Cities, including Colonial Heights, to foster regional prosperity through business growth, powerful partnerships and innovative resources.
No, we’re not talking about Tri-Cities, Tennessee, but Tri-Cities, Virginia, an area in the Greater Richmond Region. It includes the three independent cities of Petersburg, Colonial Heights, and Hopewell and portions of the adjoining counties of Chesterfield, Dinwiddie, and Prince George.
Virginia’s Gateway Region (VGR) began in 1985 as an effort to recognize the region’s emerging potential and help shape its economic future. It has grown into an economic development partnership between public entities and private industry to help make that region a place where global markets become local opportunities and where access is everything.
That precisely describes the mission of Northeast Tennessee Hub (NETNHub), which is in its fledgling year. It even has the same organizational structure to serve “as a collaborative partner, a catalyst for economic development, and a collective regional voice to unite the region and create prosperity for all of our communities across Northeast Tennessee and surrounding areas.”
What NETNHub doesn’t have is 100% buy-in. And it never will as some folks prefer to be anchored in the past while complaining that nothing is happening here.
But CEO Dennis Phillips is working on getting buy-in from the people and entities who are devoted to economic development and are tasked with exploring growth opportunities.
“That’s the biggest challenge we’ve got,” Phillips told us, “getting people in government to trust each other enough to work together.” That, said Phillips, “could be the biggest win-win for economic development.”
There is one significant difference between VGR and NETNHub: flat land. VGR’s three counties are in the Virginia Coastal Plain while NETNHub’s eight counties — Sullivan, Washington, Hawkins, Hancock, Carter, Unicoi, Greene and Johnson — are smack dab in the middle of the Appalachian Mountains.
Said Phillips, “If the Ford Motor Company wanted 1,000 acres to locate in East Tennessee, it’s impossible.”
But there’s no end to business and industry on a smaller scale that could bring new jobs to this region, and that’s part of NETNHub’s objective under Phillips’ leadership. He served as the mayor of Kingsport for 10 years, helping bring projects like the Aquatic Center, Brickyard Park and Academic Village to town.
“West Tennessee and Middle Tennessee are growing at a rate of about 20% (over 10 years) and we’re growing at a rate of about 2% or less,” he said.
NETNHub aims to recruit new industry and work with existing industry to develop leads. A 22-person advisory board will include subcommittees devoted to various sectors such as workforce development, tourism, and economic development. Local industrial leaders have committed $1 million over three years. The immediate objective is to add support from county and city leaders.
“The big problem you have is getting people to believe this is going to be a fair and equitable situation,” Phillips said. “We need to have the attitude that a high tide raises all ships.”
Within the past five years, VGR has announced new businesses with a total investment of more than $100 million. NETNHub is hoping for similar announcements, but first it needs full local support.
“I don’t want to miss an opportunity to locate something to Unicoi, Carter County, or wherever, because we aren’t working together,” Phillips said.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.