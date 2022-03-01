School gymnasium floors get a lot of use and typically require refinishing every eight to 10 years. Refinishing not only improves the appearance of the floor but protects it from damage and extends its life. It requires sanding the floor down to bare wood, repairing any damaged wood, applying designs, and then several coats of stain and sealing.
The last time the gym floor at Cherokee High School was refurbished was 2014, and so the Hawkins County Board of Education should have budgeted for a refinishing this school year. Apparently, it didn’t. Also apparently, the district can’t wait another year to do what it apparently forgot to do this year, and so is passing the tin cup.
Be that as it may, the work needs to be done, and Four Square Inc., a wonderful, community-minded Christian-based organization, has stepped up. You may know Four Square from the free Thanksgiving dinner it serves every year in Rogersville.
The Bible verse Luke 2:52, “And Jesus grew in wisdom and stature, and in favor with God and man,” is the basis upon which Four Square Inc. is formed. It seeks to improve the Rogersville community spiritually, socially, physically and intellectually.
The gym floor project is expected to cost a maximum of $25,000, and that is the fundraising goal that Four Square is asking area residents to support.
Cherokee High School Athletic Director Andrew Morgan also encourages residents to help.
“In 2014 the floor was completely redone, meaning that it was sanded all the way down and new designs and stain were placed down,” Morgan said. “Every year, the floor gets a new layer of clear coat added to prolong the life of the floor. The expected span should be five to eight years, which is where we are now at year eight.”
Morgan said the effort hopes to completely redo the floor and “some areas in the gym, possibly some painting, etc. We hope our alumni and community will fully support this project for our kids.”
Four Square Chairman Dr. Blaine Jones said the organization will collect the donations for the school and keep them in a separate checking account from their other projects.
“Any remaining funds will be used by the athletic department to upgrade the gymnasium facility,” Jones said.
Four Square invites everyone to donate, including individuals, businesses or corporations. Those who donate will receive recognition at a later date.
“We appreciate your support of Cherokee High School,” Jones said. “Give $1,000, $500, $100, $50, $10 — any and all donations will help, and every penny will go for this cause. Please take the time to contribute. Let’s show the students we care about them and our school.”
Donations may be made online through Facebook at https://tinyurl.com/2p98djyx or by mailing the donation to Four Square Inc., P.O. Box 35, Rogersville, TN 37857. Those donating by mail should write CHS Gym on the memo line.
This is a worthy project. It benefits the kids at Cherokee, and donations are welcome from anywhere in the region.