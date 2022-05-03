Five years ago, multi-state supermarket group Food City opened its first in-store Starbucks in Athens and now has more than 30. That includes the Clinchfield Street store in Kingsport, which was expanded by 10,000 feet to accommodate a Starbucks earlier this year.
Now Food City is expanding into a partnership with hardware.
Steven C. Smith, Food City president and CEO, announced the first in a series of local Ace Hardware stores is scheduled to open this July in Bristol, Virginia. It might seem an unlikely marriage to the casual observer, but Smith sees market demand and plans to meet that demand with more stores in the greater Tri-Cities area by the end of the year. The only current Ace Hardware stores in the Tri-Cities region are in Rogersville and Greeneville.
“We’re excited to announce our company will be joining the Ace Hardware family of stores,” Smith said. “We look forward to bringing Curt’s Ace Hardware stores to locations where we know there is a need. Given our team’s vast merchandising and marketing expertise, I’m confident that our team will do an excellent job managing and operating these locations.”
Curt’s Ace Hardware doesn’t exist anywhere else because the stores are named after Smith’s grandfather, who once operated a mercantile store in Grundy. It was Curtis Smith’s son Jack Smith who, with the help of his father, his uncle Earl Smith and cousin Ernest Smith, created K-VA-T Food Stores Inc. and opened the first Piggly Wiggly store in Grundy in 1955. It’s been nothing but success since.
The company continued to grow steadily until 1984 when it acquired Quality Foods, a 19-store chain founded in 1918 that operated under the Food City name. The Smiths adopted Food City as the new nameplate for all stores going forward. In 1989, Food City purchased the 37-store White Stores chain based in Knoxville, more than doubling the size of the company.
In 1998, Food City acquired the 11-store Kennedy Piggly Wiggly chain as well as full control of Mid-Mountain Foods, the current Food City distribution center. The following year, Winn-Dixie pulled out of the Knoxville market and sold its seven stores to Food City. In February 2006, Food City announced the purchase of eight Bi-Lo locations in Knoxville, Maryville and Oak Ridge.
K-VA-T celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2005 by opening a 46,500-square-foot store in Vansant, Virginia. Three years later, it opened its 100th store in Rogersville.
In 2015 it acquired 21 Bi-Lo locations in Chattanooga and eight in Georgia. In 2020, K-VA-T announced it was expanding into its fifth state with plans to construct a 54,000-square-foot supermarket in Albertville, Alabama. The store opened last year.
The first location for a Curt’s Ace Hardware store is Bristol’s Euclid Avenue shopping center, which Food City acquired a few years ago. Many of the future locations are expected to go into centers owned by Food City or near existing Food City stores, Smith said. Other planned locations include Abingdon, Piney Flats, Erwin, Elizabethton and Gray. Food City recently acquired the former Mize Farm & Garden Supply store in Gray and will convert it to an Ace Hardware.
“We’ll continue to look in other communities, particularly ones where you see a Food City, to be able to leverage that and places we may already have real estate,” Smith said. “There are very few hardware stores in the greater Tri-Cities and we just see that as a need.”
Diversity is a key to not just success, but to survival in an ever-changing world and economy. Smith is positioning his company for both.