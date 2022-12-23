Megan Boswell

Megan Boswell is shown during a hearing in Sullivan County Criminal Court at the Sullivan County Justice Center in Blountville on Thursday, April 7, 2022.

 STF

Sometimes, as in the case of Megan Boswell, the wheels of justice seem to turn too slowly. The Sixth Amendment guarantees the rights of criminal defendants including a public trial without unnecessary delay, a so-called “speedy” trial.

That’s not only to protect a defendant from languishing behind bars while innocent until proven guilty, but society’s interest in punishing, without extended delay, those who violate the law.

