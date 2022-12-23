Sometimes, as in the case of Megan Boswell, the wheels of justice seem to turn too slowly. The Sixth Amendment guarantees the rights of criminal defendants including a public trial without unnecessary delay, a so-called “speedy” trial.
That’s not only to protect a defendant from languishing behind bars while innocent until proven guilty, but society’s interest in punishing, without extended delay, those who violate the law.
It has been nearly three years since Boswell’s 15-month-old daughter, Evelyn, went missing. And it will be more than two years before Boswell stands trial on multiple charges, including murdering her child.
Boswell’s trial had already been postponed from three months ago to next February. But a Sullivan County judge has now moved it to Feb. 3, 2025, five years almost to the week that her child was reported missing.
A study by the Bureau of Justice Statistics found that on average, in the jurisdictions studied, about half of all felony arrests for which charges were filed in court were disposed of in under four months. For cases indicted and bound over for trial, the case processing time was just under five months. Cases resulting in trials took about twice as long to dispose of, or slightly over seven months.
Generally, the more serious the charge, the longer the case processing time. For all felony arrests for which charges were filed in court, case processing times ranged from a low of 3.2 months for larceny and burglary to a high of 6.2 months for homicide.
Certainly, Megan Boswell has a right to waive her right to a speedy trial if her attorney believes more time is needed to prepare the best defense. And he does. A breakdown in communication between Boswell and her previous defense attorney, C. Brad Sproles, led to a decision by Judge James Goodwin to appoint a new attorney, Gene Scott. Boswell had initially asked for a new attorney, and Sproles asked the judge to remove him.
In a recent hearing, Goodwin noted that Boswell’s new attorney would need a substantial amount of time to get her case ready for trial. Scott agreed, asking for the Feb. 3, 2025, trial date. Meanwhile, Boswell remains in jail under a $1 million bail on 19 charges, including felony murder and aggravated child abuse.
Evelyn was first reported missing in February 2020 by her grandfather, who told authorities he had not seen the child since early December 2019.
According to investigators, Megan Boswell changed her story about Evelyn’s whereabouts multiple times. Evelyn’s body was found in March 2020,in an old playhouse on family- owned property.
Megan Boswell initially was taken into custody in mid-February 2020 on a charge of lying to authorities about Evelyn’s disappearance. She was charged with Evelyn’s death in August 2020.
Delaying the trial until 2025 “is generally not good for the state in that we’ve got lots of witnesses that we are now going to have to … keep tabs on and keep them kind of on the hook for several years now until it does go to trial,” said Sullivan County Deputy District Attorney William Harper.
“We wouldn’t have asked if it weren’t absolutely necessary,” Scott said.