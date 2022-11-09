Western District of Virginia U.S. Attorney Christopher Kavanaugh, at lectern, announces the arrest of 19 people in connection with an alleged drug conspiracy responsible for the Nov. 13, 2021, killing of Big Stone Gap police officer Michael Chandler.
Big Stone Gap in Wise County is a small town where everybody knows most everyone else, or at least whose cousin or neighbor he is. Thus, it’s likely Police Officer Michael Chandler knew of Michael White, a man police allege took Chandler’s life before fleeing to a Kingsport motel where he was arrested.
Police say White was the head of a violent Southwest Virginia methamphetamine, fentanyl and heroin distribution conspiracy when Officer Chandler was called out to perform a welfare check at a vacant home in Big Stone Gap last November. Police found Chandler shot and left in a ditch. Police allege White intentionally shot Chandler because he had witnessed a drug transfer by members of White’s gang.
It happened on Nov. 13, 2021, Officer Chandler’s 29th birthday. He did not survive the day, leaving a wife and daughter. He was a good man, well thought of, a cop and a volunteer firefighter dedicated to his family and community. He was a member of the Class of 2011 at Powell Valley High School. He had joined the police department six years earlier.
White has been in jail since on a 13-count indictment. As his charges were read in Wise County General District Court, White reportedly “appeared to yawn and was seen smiling. He described the charges as ‘the least of (his) worries.’”
We’ll see if White is still smiling when he faces state indictments on aggravated murder and felony murder charges, as well as three drug charges and seven firearms charges. And “this is just the first day,” said U.S. Attorney Christopher Kavanaugh of the Western District of Virginia recently in announcing that White’s case will be brought before a federal grand jury, along with a few others.
Those others involve White’s alleged cohorts in crime who likely regret knowing him. Because of White’s actions, and because of an outstanding effort by multiple law enforcement agencies over the past year, 18 others associated with White have been arrested, Kavanaugh announced.
Kavanaugh was flanked by federal, state and local law enforcement officers, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steven Davis and assistant prosecutors outside the Abingdon Federal District Courthouse during the announcement on Oct. 25.
The individuals all were arrested in Lee, Wise and Scott counties.
“Today’s arrests broke up a large-scale drug operation that brought huge quantities of lethal narcotics and, subsequently, violence and tragedy, into Southwest Virginia,” Miyares said. “The murder of Officer Chandler shook all of Virginia and is a painful reminder of the risk law enforcement willingly embrace every day.”
This joint effort by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; U.S. Marshal’s Service; Virginia State Police; Norton and Big Stone Gap police departments; the Wise County Sheriff’s Office; and regional drug task forces from Southwest Virginia and East Tennessee is bringing justice for Officer Chandler, his family and the community.