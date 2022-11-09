Arrests for BSG officer's death - Abingdon Federal Courthouse

Western District of Virginia U.S. Attorney Christopher Kavanaugh, at lectern, announces the arrest of 19 people in connection with an alleged drug conspiracy responsible for the Nov. 13, 2021, killing of Big Stone Gap police officer Michael Chandler.

 Mike Still/Kingsport Times News

Big Stone Gap in Wise County is a small town where everybody knows most everyone else, or at least whose cousin or neighbor he is. Thus, it’s likely Police Officer Michael Chandler knew of Michael White, a man police allege took Chandler’s life before fleeing to a Kingsport motel where he was arrested.

Police say White was the head of a violent Southwest Virginia methamphetamine, fentanyl and heroin distribution conspiracy when Officer Chandler was called out to perform a welfare check at a vacant home in Big Stone Gap last November. Police found Chandler shot and left in a ditch. Police allege White intentionally shot Chandler because he had witnessed a drug transfer by members of White’s gang.

