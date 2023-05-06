Every year, Kingsport’s renowned Farmers Market gets bigger and better, including this year with the return of Farmacy Fit, a program that makes it worth your while to get a healthy walk in before you shop.
The market is celebrating its 46th year.
It opened its latest season April 29 in its 13th year at the Farmers Market Building at 308 Clinchfield St., and vendors and visitors said it exceeded expectations.
“Today was a really good turnout, probably one of the best first days we’ve had,” said Jennifer Hale of Blue Ridge Gemstone Jewelry, a seven-year veteran seller. “I love the farmers market. It’s got a little bit of everything for everybody. Everybody’s always so nice, so sweet.”
Jewelry joins a large variety of crafts available at the market Saturdays and Wednesdays including belts and other leathercrafts, jugs and other pottery, wood carvings including roller pins and walking sticks, flowers and other plants, and soaps, quilts and candles, among many others.
More than 100 vendors have signed up this year.
Nowhere will you find more of the East Tennessee spirit of smiles and welcomes than the city’s premier social event, where folks not only come for fresh, locally grown vegetables but to meet friends and show off dogs. It’s just not to be missed.
What makes the market even better? Music, and during Market Jams you’ll hear local musicians play some bluegrass while you compare prices on bell peppers. Chefs from across Kingsport will give live demonstrations of recipes you can find at the market on Saturdays with the Chef. And Farmacy Fit aims to incentivize the purchase of local produce by making it more accessible to consumers.
“We have been counting down the days for Farmacy Fit since last market season,” said Desteny Clemons, Healthy Kingsport director. Makenzy Bennett is the program coordinator.
Everyone is welcome and encouraged to participate in Farmacy Fit on Wednesday and Saturday mornings from 9-11 a.m. throughout the market season.
Upon arrival, sign in with the Healthy Kingsport team at the welcome booth inside the Farmers Market Building. Participants will then complete a one-mile walking route at their own pace.
Farmacy Fit is open to everyone, and each person who participates — including kids — will receive $3 in tokens. At the completion of the route, participants will return to the booth to receive their tokens to spend on fresh fruits and vegetables from participating vendors. Tokens don’t expire until the end of the market season.
Farmacy Fit is funded under a grant contract with the state and U.S. Department of Agriculture. Walks will take place rain or shine, unless it is thundering.
The Kingsport Farmers Market is held at 308 Clinchfield St. Healthy Kingsport is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a community that actively embraces healthy living.
