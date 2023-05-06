62e96f34c675c.image

The Kingsport Farmers Market opened its latest season April 29 at 308 Clinchfield St. (Contributed by city of Kingsport)

Every year, Kingsport’s renowned Farmers Market gets bigger and better, including this year with the return of Farmacy Fit, a program that makes it worth your while to get a healthy walk in before you shop.

The market is celebrating its 46th year.

