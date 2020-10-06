That a Morristown woman without a college degree could pass herself off as a registered nurse for more than six years while working for multiple health care providers in this region should give most people pause.
It’s certainly not uncommon for people to exaggerate their resumes, but this isn’t a case of a tradesman padding his skills. A registered nurse is responsible for our health and welfare. An RN administers medications and treatments, develops care plans and draws blood and collects lab work, among many other professional duties impacting the sick and injured.
Misty Dawn Bacon got away with working for at least eight health care providers in Northeast Tennessee between September 2012 and November 2018, administering care to an unknown number of patients despite having no nursing training.
How is that even possible? How could at least eight members of the medical provider community have hired her without verifying her credentials?
Bacon admitted in a plea agreement filed in U.S. District Court in Greeneville to providing fraudulent information on job applications to health care providers. She used the registered nurse license numbers of others to gain employment and in her false applications to various health care providers claimed she held a nursing degree from Walters State Community College, and in some cases from Carson Newman University.
But that doesn’t excuse the failure of those who employed her, including nursing homes, rehabilitation and assisted living facilities, a doctor’s office and home health agencies, from examining and certifying her license. That she was employed by multiple providers over a short period of time should have been a red flag.
Bacon is prevented from being licensed as a nurse due to a 2003 conviction on federal embezzlement charges, and federal court records state she attended Walters State for one year. Aren’t those charges public record? Was a background check made by those who employed her? Was Walters State contacted to verify her degree?
While posing as a nurse, federal prosecutors say, Bacon had access and rendered medical care to numerous patients, dispensing medications, obtaining invasive access to patients’ bodies, and gaining access to patients’ sensitive and private medication information.
Court records state she made numerous false entries in patients’ medical records and submitted false claims to public and private health care benefit programs. According to the plea agreement, at least one patient required re-admittance and a three-day hospital stay due to Bacon’s inept care. Two of her employers voluntarily repaid health care benefit programs more than $500,000 for claims submitted upon learning of Bacon’s impostor status.
Bacon pleaded guilty in federal court last year to wire fraud, health care fraud and identity theft in connection to her posing as a nurse. She faced up to 45 years in prison and fines up to $750,000 but was sentenced earlier this month to just 51 months. That does not seem sufficient for the risk she posed to patients.