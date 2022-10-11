According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the country will need more than 203,000 new registered nurses every year through 2026 to fill the gap in care left by a retiring workforce.
That’s one reason East Tennessee State University’s College of Nursing wants to expand classroom space at its Kingsport location despite a dip in enrollment here since the pandemic hit in the spring of 2020.
Last year ETSU gave diplomas to 135 bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) graduates, 34 master of science in nursing (MSN) graduates, three students who completed post-graduate certificates, 17 doctor of nursing practice (DNP) graduates, and two Ph.D. nursing graduates. But this year at the Kingsport campus, the college will only graduate nine students.
Nonetheless, the College of Nursing is hoping to build a health care simulation center and two new nursing classrooms at the ETSU Allandale location within two years.
“This is what we’d like to build,” said Dr. Leann Horsley, dean of the College of Nursing, “a state-of-the-art facility.”
Horsley, along with Anne Godfrey, director of development for the college, gave a presentation to the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen recently.
The estimated total cost of the expansion is $2.6 million. It has been broken up into two phases, the first phase being educational classrooms and the second, the health care simulation center. Horsley said the cost of the classrooms is estimated at about $800,000. Once finished, they would be able to house 50 students.
“We have empty seats here, and we need to have them filled,” Horsley said.
Godfrey told the board she is looking for help from anyone on fundraising within the community in order to acquire the money to build the center. She said she wants to build trust and relationships.
“It’s going to take a whole lot of partnerships,” she said.
Godfrey said the creation of the simulation center would help students, but there could also be ways it could help within the community as well as partnering with health care providers like Ballad Health or industries like Eastman Chemical Co.
The simulation center is different from the standard clinics due to it simulating real-world events. She said there is a lot of technology and innovation that teach students in a safe environment where they can go over practices again and again. Horsley said they should be able to start designs for the new facility in November and start construction on the classrooms in fall of 2023.
The college is banking on filling those classrooms due to current and future demand for nurses.
To attract them, salaries will rise. The median annual wage for registered nurses was $77,600 in May 2021, according to the most recent figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Nurses in the 90th percentile of earners were bringing in more than $120,000 per year.
“Nursing wages have increased significantly since the start of the pandemic,” said Dr. Jason Shafrin, founder and editor of Healthcare Economist. Some employers are offering bonuses of up to $30,000 on top of increasing salaries.
Expanding the accelerated bachelor of science in nursing program at Kingsport is an investment that will pay off and provide additional incentive to grow the city’s educational initiatives.