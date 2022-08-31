Over the past several years and for several years to come, Kingsport will continue to meet a booming housing demand with thousands of new single-family homes, townhouses and apartments. But where is this demand coming from?
We get some answers in taking a look at a recently finished development called Gibson Springs, and there’s a surprise to be found in where folks moving here are from. Kingsport is raiding Johnson City, and to a lesser extent, smaller communities in the region.
It may well be that Kingsport residents are relocating to Johnson City, especially if they work there, but 10% of all regional buyers in Kingsport’s Gibson Springs subdivision relocated from Johnson City addresses. To a lesser extent (3% or less) the new city residents also came from Bristol, Church Hill, Mount Carmel, Elizabethton, Jonesborough, Duffield and Greeneville.
Gibson Springs is a single-family home development by D.R. Horton at Southbridge Road, off Rock Springs Road, just west of the intersections of Interstates 26 and 81. It offered spacious lots and nearby points of interest including Edinburgh Park, just minutes down the road with playgrounds, splash pads and scenic walking trails for enjoyable outdoor experience.
It sold out in a hurry, with 31% of buyers coming from elsewhere in Kingsport, 29% from elsewhere in the region, and 40% from out-of-state or outside the Tri-Cities TN/VA region.
Seventeen states were represented in this subdivision alone — Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, New York, Ohio, elsewhere in Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin.
Move to Kingsport’s Jeff Fleming says that just in July, 79 families from 30 states moved to Kingsport. The top state of origin was Tennessee (from greater than 35 miles away) with California next. Other “contributing” states included Virginia, North Carolina, Idaho, Florida, Alabama, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and Illinois.
Why are they coming here? Fleming calculates numerous cost of living comparisons which underscore Kingsport’s and the region’s affordability.
Kingsport falls into a distinct category of small cities rated “High Quality of Life combined with Low Cost of Living” based on several demographic measures.
Kingsport ranked 20th out of the top 50 Tennessee cities for positive population growth rates between 2010 to 2020; Johnson City was 32nd, and Bristol 42nd. Persons from 49 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico have moved to Kingsport since March 2020. And, newcomers tend to come to Kingsport with greater financial holdings than the folks that they replaced.
It’s fortunate that they are coming. Kingsport’s — and the region’s — death rate exceeds its birth rate. Without these newcomers, the region’s population would stagnate, and its explosive growth would be replaced by slow decline.