Most people appreciate progress, like building a new school for example. But some struggle with change. And though much has changed with the opening of West Ridge High, the largest change is yet to come. It will be the enormous pride in, and support of, WRH that will most certainly develop over time.
There are few things government does that riles the masses more than to close or relocate a school — all the more so when it’s most every school in a county. It’s not just that people fear change, though they undoubtedly do, says Heidi Grant Halvorson, Ph.D., associate director of the Motivation Science Center and Columbia Business School.
“It’s also that they genuinely believe, often on an unconscious level, that when you’ve been doing something a particular way for some time, it must be a good way to do things. And the longer you’ve been doing it that way, the better it is,” said Halvorson.
“So change isn’t simply about embracing something unknown. It’s about giving up something old, and therefore good, for something new, and therefore not good,” she added.
Six years ago, an in-depth study found a need to “right size” the county school system, which had steadily lost student population since Sullivan South and Sullivan North high schools opened in 1980. Kingsport, Bristol and Sullivan County government and community officials decided it was time to act, and in 2016 the Sullivan County Commission approved $140 million in bonds to fund a school facilities plan.
Besides remodeling and closing schools, it would consolidate county high school students at North, South and Central into a new school, the most expensive construction project in the county’s history at $75 million.
Fast-forward to the present day. West Ridge has opened with inadequate access due to the County Commission’s continuous and repeated failure to fund road improvements. That dispute has yet to be resolved. But Sullivan County now boasts one of the largest schools in the region at some 2,000 students. At 305,000 square feet, it sits on 110 acres with 96 classrooms and instructional spaces, 130 teachers and a host of administrators including a principal, two deans and three assistant or associate principals.
West Ridge has 20,000 print and electronic books in its library, two gyms with the main one seating 3,800, a 4,500-seat football stadium and a practice football field, and soccer, baseball and softball fields as well as a band practice field, six tennis courts and a nine-lane track. West Ridge will be a sports powerhouse, and many thousands will be supporting its sports programs.
Getting it built was a lot of hard work amid lots of unfounded opposition. But as West Ridge makes its mark and the county adjusts to new student paradigms, this new high school will shine brightly as a model for modern educational structure and delivery.
Many folks played some part, large and small, in making West Ridge High a reality. Congratu-lations to them all. You have done remarkably well for the students who will get a better education and more opportunities than could otherwise have been possible for them. Doing our best for our children is what it’s all about.