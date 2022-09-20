Connect Kingsport

Your digital device, be it a cell phone, tablet, laptop or desktop, likely contains dozens of apps. If you’re a Kingsport resident there’s one more you should add. It’s called ConnectKingsport, and it’s available at the Apple Store or Google Play Store.

ConnectKingsport is the app for everything Kingsport, from reporting potholes and damaged street signs to dead animals, water leaks and complaints of high grass. You can get an idea of how it works by going to a webpage that duplicates its available services at tinyurl.com/yedvpzz6.

