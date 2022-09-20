Your digital device, be it a cell phone, tablet, laptop or desktop, likely contains dozens of apps. If you’re a Kingsport resident there’s one more you should add. It’s called ConnectKingsport, and it’s available at the Apple Store or Google Play Store.
ConnectKingsport is the app for everything Kingsport, from reporting potholes and damaged street signs to dead animals, water leaks and complaints of high grass. You can get an idea of how it works by going to a webpage that duplicates its available services at tinyurl.com/yedvpzz6.
The app allows you to quickly click on a general category to file a complaint, such as dead animal removal, drainage, graffiti, parks information, roadside litter, sinkholes or tree issues. Under sanitation issues are garbage or junk dumped on roadsides, or garbage or yard waste collection that was missed. Under the streets, sidewalks or traffic heading are intersection sight distance issues, parking, potholes, right-of-way permits, sidewalk issues, street lighting or repair, traffic signals or street signs.
Other categories include water, utilities and neighborhoods, where you may file reports on commercial building complaints, construction site issues, highway junk, renter complaints, and swimming pool issues, among others.
ConnectKingsport makes reporting an issue easier than ever. The app uses GPS to recognize your location and gives you a menu of common quality-of-life conditions to select from. It also allows you to upload pictures or videos to accompany your request. Residents can track the status of reports they or other members of the community have submitted until the issue is resolved.
It’s a direct line of communication to the city to report a variety of non-emergency concerns in more than three dozen categories. But it not only allows you to report an issue, it then tracks the status of your report, and you can track reports sent by other city residents. The status will remain available until an issue has been resolved.
As part of this new electronic communication, city staff will leverage powerful dashboards and reporting tools to identify hot spots, increase productivity, prioritize projects and spend tax dollars smarter.
City officials say the new application not only allows citizens to report problems, but also to view, comment on, and vote to fix problems submitted by their neighbors.
Citizens can even create their own “watch areas” to receive notifications about all of the issues reported in their community, enabling them to follow the progress of all service requests and not just the ones they report.
“ConnectKingsport is a great tool for reporting issues you see in the city,” said Community Services Specialist Maxine Poole. “Plus, it gives you a direct link to This Is Kingsport, the website that answers the question ‘What is there to do in Kingsport?’ by providing a handy calendar full of events throughout the city.”
Thanks, Kingsport, for providing this customer-friendly, much-needed service. We hope residents will use it and pass the word about it to their friends and neighbors.