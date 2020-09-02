As we have previously noted, the pandemic has eliminated any doubt as to the need for every American home to have broadband internet access. That’s not just to support remote learning, but also to function as part of an ever-increasing digital world. It is as necessary for adults to do work as for children to learn in the digital classroom.
Help is on the way for some areas of Hawkins County, where 2,300 homes in the Persia community south of Rogersville, as well as some in the Rogersville North and Pressman’s Home communities, will be connected to broadband via an emergency grant from the state’s coronavirus relief fund.
A half-million Tennesseans lack high-speed internet and a quarter million have no access at all. While 100% of Sullivan County residents and 98.2% of Washington County residents have access to high-speed internet, that drops to 73.6% in Hawkins County and 63.9% in Hancock County.
Through Connected Tennessee, a public-private partnership, some $20 million has been spent to extend broadband, but it’s expensive, and considerably more funding is needed. The state coronavirus fund will provide $5.5 million to allow HolstonConnect, a subsidiary of Holston Electric that provides TVA power to most of Hawkins County, to build out the project before the end of the year.
The project will enable residents in more remote local areas to participate in modern work, education and commerce. Broadband expansion will also improve the region’s ability to respond to current and future public health emergencies.
Holston Electric General Manager Jimmy Sandlin said the impact of the pandemic has shown “the absolute necessity of robust, high-speed broadband availability to all citizens. From public health mandates requiring closure of schools, primary work locations shifting to residential homes and closed medical facilities, without access to broadband our members do not have the ability to continue to function equally in society. Today’s welcomed announcement will help further speed up the deployment of fiber-optic services to rural locations within our service territory.”
It’s encouraging to see more homes in line for high-speed access, but this piecemeal approach is not meeting the need in Tennessee. There should be a new federal and state initiative to expand high-speed access to every community, every place of work and every home. The marketplace cannot and will not meet this need because there is no incentive to extend access without a return on that investment.
The U.S. lags dozens of countries in broadband distribution including the Scandinavian nations, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, Germany, Australia, even Argentina. We led the digital revolution, and it’s past time to reclaim dominance.