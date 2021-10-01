The Salvation Army ranks second to the United Way in the ranking of “America’s Favorite Charities” by the Chronicle of Philanthropy, a media organization covering the nonprofit world.
“With your help, hope marches on,” says the Salvation Army, whether it’s holiday giving, disaster relief, homeless shelters, food pantries, grass-roots services, life skills to escape poverty, rehabilitation, after-school programs, help for domestic abuse, services for the aging, veteran services, summer camps, job training, or spiritual healing.
It is amazing how much one organization accomplishes on behalf of the human condition, but again, it’s “with your help,” and with the resurgence of the pandemic and fewer than 100 days until Christmas, the Salvation Army is gearing up for another challenging season of need.
The 2021 Angel Tree application website for Kingsport, Hawkins County and Scott County sponsored by the Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport is now live at https://bit.ly/3BMstiY for children 12 and under only.
And as thousands continue to struggle with the impacts of pandemic poverty, the Salvation Army is calling on everyone to help individuals and families overcome the threat of eviction amid the holiday season.
For example, 14% of households are still behind on their rent, and up to 5% are facing imminent eviction. The Salvation Army helps with that and estimates it will need to raise $125,000 to keep individuals and families in their homes this holiday season and into the new year in the greater Kingsport region.
“With the resurgence of COVID-19, we anticipate requests for service to increase by more than 50% this holiday season,” says Capt. Aaron Abram. “With the public’s generosity, we will continue to provide help and hope to over 5,400 individuals and families in need.”
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport has provided 19,400 meals, 1,340 food boxes and cards, 292 emotional and spiritual care sessions, and 6,400 nights of shelter.
Now more than ever, the Salvation Army needs everyone’s help.
Options are available for those wishing to support their neighbors in need. You may enlist in Love’s Army with a sustaining gift of $25 per month; visit Registertoring.com and sign up to volunteer to ring bells at a red kettle; donate digitally with Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal and Venmo at any red kettle this Christmas season; and donate cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin or Ethereum for the first year ever.
Also, ask Amazon Alexa to donate by saying, “Alexa, donate to the Salvation Army” and then specifying an amount; give any amount by texting “KETTLES” to 51555; and provide new toys and clothing through the Angel Tree for local children of families in need.
Every donation helps hope march on for those in need, and all gifts stay within the community in which they are given.
Visit salvationarmyUSA.org to donate or learn more about how you can help this year.
