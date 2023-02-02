At East Tennessee State University, the focus is on learning new and unusual skill sets through curriculum additions that address such growing regional fields as distillation, synthetic biology and mechatronics engineering. The aim? To prepare students for cutting-edge career and job opportunities close to home.
Kimberly McCorkle, provost and vice president of academics at ETSU, said those programs are part of the university’s strategic initiatives to increase its enrollment, address workforce development and expand opportunities for community engagement. She said that is why ETSU developed a new interdisciplinary minor in brewing and distillation studies, partnering with Tennessee Hills Distillery to provide students with hands-on experience in the field.
This fall, ETSU will offer a new degree program for what’s called mechatronics, an interdisciplinary branch of engineering that focuses on the integration of mechanical, electrical and electronic engineering systems. McCorkle said there is a growing demand nationwide in this field.
ETSU expects to have 400 students enrolled in the mechatronics program in five years and will partner with Northeast State Community College to help students there transfer credits from the college’s two-year robotics program to the university’s mechatronics program.
David Golden, CEO of ETSU’s Research Corp., joined ETSU after retiring from Eastman Chemical Co. as a senior vice president. As he sees it, universities are “fantastic platforms for innovation and growth in an economy,” pointing to California’s famed Silicon Valley as a prime example.
“Stanford University created Silicon Valley. It wasn’t the other way around. We have the opportunity to do the same by leveraging the intellect and assets at ETSU,” Golden said.
ETSU’s Valleybrook campus, a 100,000-square-foot facility donated to it in 2010 by Eastman Chemical, is a place where scientists and entrepreneurs “can come to do the research to scale up,” Golden said. “Once they scale up, they will need flat land and workers for spinoff companies.”
ETSU continues to present the model of what universities can and should be.
While educational institutions elsewhere find themselves struggling, here, we’re getting it done.