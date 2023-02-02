logo

At East Tennessee State University, the focus is on learning new and unusual skill sets through curriculum additions that address such growing regional fields as distillation, synthetic biology and mechatronics engineering. The aim? To prepare students for cutting-edge career and job opportunities close to home.

Kimberly McCorkle, provost and vice president of academics at ETSU, said those programs are part of the university’s strategic initiatives to increase its enrollment, address workforce development and expand opportunities for community engagement. She said that is why ETSU developed a new interdisciplinary minor in brewing and distillation studies, partnering with Tennessee Hills Distillery to provide students with hands-on experience in the field.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you