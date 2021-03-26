“What’s the plan, Stan?” is a fun way of asking what’s going on, what’s happening, what are we going to do? The phrase is a play on words from the lyrics of a Paul Simon song.
East Tennessee State University is again asking the question of itself and has developed a process to help find the answer. It is relaunching a committee created in 2012 following its centennial, to set a vision for the next 25 years.
It’s useful to know what you would like to do not just over the next several years, but long term.
The Committee for 125 outlined strategic goals ETSU aimed to achieve by its 125th anniversary in 2036. It developed a “big vision for the university,” says President Brian Noland, and it included projects that have been completed, such as the Martin Center for the Arts and the D.P. Culp Center.
The next phase of the quarter- century plan was to have launched last year; then came COVID-19. “We’ve now moved through a full year, and I think it’s all the more appropriate for us to look forward and set a vision for the institution,” Noland said. “Where we want to be by the end of this decade and what are our big dreams post-COVID?”
A committee of regional leaders including ETSU Board of Trustees Chair Scott Niswonger, Trustee and former Tennessee Lt. Gov. Ron Ramsey and Ballad Health President and CEO Alan Levine will work with a task force of subcommittees in six areas: academics, equity and inclusion, ETSU health, student success and experience, research and scholarship, and fiscal sustainability.
Those members have also been appointed and will begin meeting in April to draft their visioning statements. They will work throughout the spring and summer and will hold forums and meet with students, faculty, staff and community groups to ask “what if” questions about ETSU, Nolan said.
They aim to have a draft plan ready this fall and will hold town hall events to gather campus and community input. Noland will present the draft during his State of the University Address in October.
We, like many others in the greater Tri-Cities area, look forward to hearing more about this plan and the potential impact it will have on our region.