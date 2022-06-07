There seems no end of activities and opportunities in Kingsport and the region over the summer if you Google “What to do in Kingsport.” But here are a few suggestions:
Saturdays with the Chef has returned to the Kingsport Farmers Market. The program offers the chance to discover how to take good advantage of produce from the market by visiting on Saturdays to learn creative tips and new recipes from local chefs.
“We’re excited to bring in the summer season with this wonderful program,” said Market Manager Kristie Leonard. “The Kingsport Farmers Market is a great place to shop, but we also strive to be a place where people can learn something new too.”
Saturdays with the Chef is a free cooking demo series showcasing local chefs and their recipes using produce and products available at the market. Copies of each chef’s recipe will be available at the demo and online, and free samples are also available at each demo.
The series takes place every Saturday morning at 9 a.m. in June and July. There will be no event on July 2 due to the holiday weekend. Come sample cooking from featured chefs from local businesses, then buy the ingredients to make it at home. Purchasing from local farmers not only boosts the local economy, but also is a great way to provide healthy and fresh food for you and your family.
If it’s your objective to cool off during a hot summer day, be aware that the Tennessee Valley Authority has reopened the popular swimming and recreation area near Boone Dam after the public facilities on Boone Lake had been closed for nearly seven years as work was done to repair seepage found at the dam in 2014.
The discovery resulted in a $326 million project that began in 2015 to construct a composite seepage barrier that was created in several phases. With work on those repairs now complete, TVA officials held a ribbon-cutting last month to mark the reopening of recreational facilities at the site.
“After seven years of hard work, perseverance and patience, Boone Dam is back,” said Bert Robinson, TVA’s director of government and community relations.
In particular, TVA officials pointed to their partnership with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the Boone Lake Association and the Boone Dam Repair Coalition.
One of the city’s great treasures is the Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium, which offers daily events and nature and planetarium programs as well as special events.
You can find plenty of information on the park’s summer calendar at baysmountain.com.
Maybe you seek some physical refreshment. You can find it with the yoga programs at the park. Or maybe your interest is in whether or not a space rock six miles wide slammed into the Earth 66 million years ago and wiped out 75% of all living species. That question will be answered in the planetarium’s latest show, “Did an Asteroid Really Kill the Dinosaurs?”
The park features 26 miles of hiking and biking trails, a museum, high ropes, low ropes and a zip line, a waterfall, day camp cabin, bobcat habitat, otters and an amphitheater.
Enjoy the summer, and all that Kingsport has to offer.