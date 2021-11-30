Perhaps you’ve been to the 1818 Christmas at the Netherland Inn. So why go again? Because it’s different every year. Because it just isn’t Christmas for your family until you’ve experienced this magnificent display. Because it’s a major fundraiser for Kingsport’s significant historic site, and that money helps preserve it. Because three presidents — Andrew Jackson, Andrew Johnson and James Polk — stayed there. Because it is the only historic site in America that was both a stage stop and a boatyard.
There are other reasons, but the bottom line is that the Netherland Inn and Boatyard National Historic Site will again celebrate the Christmas holidays with friends and family much as Margaret and Richard Netherland did in 1818. And you’re invited.
An 1818 Christmas at the Inn will take place from 6-8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 10 and 11, and from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12. The event will feature beautiful decorations, warm cider, special treats and lively seasonal music.
The Lone Oak Bluegrass Band will provide the music Friday evening, the Hillbilly Hippies (previously known as Poplar Hill Reunion Band) will perform Saturday evening, and harpist Martha Painter will entertain Sunday afternoon. Guests can visit the reproduction Bank Barn Museum to enjoy the music of Howard and Pam Osborne on the hammered dulcimer Saturday evening.
On Friday and Saturday nights, Civil War reenactors from the John S. Mosby Camp, Sons of Confederate Veterans, will portray living history characters and will interact with guests as they tell about the area’s part in the war. Make sure to stop by the Daniel Boone Cabin to see beautiful decorations and warm yourself by the fire as you make your way to the inn.
Tickets are $10 per person (children under 6 admitted free with a paying adult) and are available at the door or in the visitors center cabin at the parking lot during the event. No early ticket sales are available, and reservations are not required. Parking is available in the lot behind the inn or in the grass lot on Lilac Street.
Make plans now to attend this holiday celebration to enjoy the beautiful period 1818 all-natural decorations designed and provided by Kingsport garden clubs and Netherland Inn volunteers, to partake of special treats, and to hear seasonal music.
The Netherland Inn is located at 2144 Netherland Inn Road, Kingsport. The Netherland Inn Association is an all-volunteer organization.
All proceeds from this and other events go toward maintenance and restoration of the Netherland Inn and Boatyard as well as additions to the historic campus.
For more information, please call (423) 677-3263 or visit www.thenetherlandinn.com.