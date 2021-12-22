It took years of foot-dragging and an election to add new support, but despite continuing opposition, the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to move the city election from May in odd years to August in even years. Kingsport is the last of the Tri-Cities to do so.
The change saves Kingsport taxpayers about $60,000 every two years, the cost of holding a separate election. And it transforms city elections from an afterthought as summer arrives to become part of the nation’s election season.
Most important, it will significantly increase voter participation in city elections, and that opens what has been a closed system of winning city elections by only several hundred votes, a process where low turnout was counted on to split votes.
A 2010 state law allowed state municipalities to move their election day to either August (primary election day) or November (national election day) of even years. Kingsport’s next municipal election is set for May 2023. The change moves it to August 2024 and then every two years thereafter. Essentially, it extends the term of office of all current incumbents by approximately 15 months.
Vice Mayor Colette George and Alderman James Phillips have always opposed the change. When this issue came up last we pointed out that historically, less than 20% of city voters turn out for elections. George said keeping city elections in May encourages only “the people who care about voting for those running our city” to turn out. Likewise, Phillips said that “Just because you increase the number of people voting doesn’t mean you’re doing the right thing by the city.”
We disagreed with the notion that the fewer people that cast ballots, the better it is for the city. Sullivan County Election Commissioner Jason Booher told aldermen that moving the election would increase voter turnout by 29% to 35%. The more residents who vote, the more responsive and reflective the BMA will be to the community it serves.
Previous concerns about moving the city election included a lengthy ballot, voter confusion, partisan versus nonpartisan races, and voter fatigue. Those may be genuine concerns, but none individually nor all of them collectively should stop the momentum.
We think voters know their way around a ballot.
Booher told aldermen that a larger electorate for candidates to win over could translate into more vibrant races. He, of course, didn’t specifically say that’s what the city needs, but we will.
It’s well past time Kingsport joined a growing trend nationwide. It will turn an election few cared about into a more competitive contest to win votes.