Anyone willing to run for election to the governing board of a municipality is to be commended for offering themselves for public service. But it comes with responsibilities they may not be prepared for if elected, and that’s why new aldermen, council members, mayors and other public figures new to the job should undergo training.
Every year, members of governing bodies make mistakes, particularly in complying with the Tennessee Public Records Act and Tennessee Open Meetings Act. Training for those two laws is available through the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury’s Office of Open Records Counsel. There’s no requirement that newly elected officeholders undergo it. But there should be to avoid the potential of legal action as recently was the case in Mount Carmel.
Recently, and for the second time this year, Mount Carmel City Attorney John Pevy warned Vice Mayor Tresa Mawk about scheduling private meetings with fellow aldermen, a violation of state law. Mawk took office last year.
In January, Pevy cautioned Mawk against such violations when he got word that she had scheduled a private “fact finding” meeting with two other aldermen and the former sewer plant manager. Mawk said she simply wanted to learn more about the sewer plant before voting on a costly repair plan, but Pevy told her it was a violation to hold a private meeting, and she canceled it.
Pevy said, “The law is just really clear. Even if you call it a ‘fact finding’ meeting, you still have to announce it to the public.”
Yet Mawk recently invited three fellow board members to meet in the street in front of a city employee’s private residence to view a piece of asphalt curbing that had been recently installed at the employee’s request for the purpose of diverting rainwater from her property. A citizen was concerned that the water flow would shift and cause water damage to her property. Mawk asked Aldermen Darby Patrick, John Gibson and Jim Gilliam to accompany her to inspect the curb, but Gibson and Gilliam wisely declined.
“This is a matter of public concern. It is literally her request that the board do something about this,” Pevy said. “If you are meeting about something that may come before the board for consideration, that is the problem.”
Mawk then asked Pevy how she could have handled the situation differently.
“You could have brought it before the board at this meeting,” he said. He further explained that each alderman could have gone separately without violating the Sunshine Law.
Tennessee already requires that “a governing body of a municipal or county utility system that supervises, controls or operates a public water or public sewer system, including, but not limited to, those systems using a separate utility board pursuant to any public or private act, must meet the training requirements set out in the statute.”
But there’s no requirement they be trained for the host of other laws by which they must abide and in how to conduct themselves, particularly if they’re in a leadership capacity.
Tennessee’s Municipal Technical Advisory Service conducts dozens of training courses, but we couldn’t find one on its website that dealt specifically with new officeholders across a range of subjects. It should be considered, and attendance should be required.