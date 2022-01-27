Northeast Tennessee state representatives agree the top priority this legislative session is the Basic Education Program. It’s not really a program but an incredibly complicated formula to determine how much money every public school in the state receives.
The formula has been in use for decades and has survived years of wrangling and attempts at overhaul. It consumes a quarter of the state’s total budget, some $4.8 billion, using 46 different components to determine how much each school gets, a process that includes add-ons and secondary funding streams depending on a variety of criteria.
Someone or some process in Nashville figures it all out every year, and we bow deeply to that ability because the public certainly doesn’t understand it, and that’s one of the problems. It needs transparency, say our legislators.
A fix, sort of, is in the works. The Tennessee Department of Education has released a four-page draft framework of a new funding system based on input from a months-long public comment and committee process that launched last October. It would include all current funding and even more criteria such as the number of students living in poverty, students who don’t speak English well or at all, and students with disabilities or who qualify for Section 504 dyslexia plans. Charter schools would also receive additional funding through a weight system for facilities and capital costs. And there would be more money for tutoring programs, career and technical education programs, and for districts designated as fast-growing.
You think it’s complicated now? Wait until all of this gets tossed in the mix.
The thing is, the basic problem with the BEP formula is quite clear and very simple: lack of funding.
In 2015, Shelby County and Metro Nashville schools sued the state over the adequacy of the BEP, and in 2020 a coalition of small districts joined the suit. That action “underscored the argument that the problem with Tennessee’s education funding is not just that it is inequitable for the urban school districts, which educate a disproportionate percentage of poor students, English-learning students and disabled students.
“But Tennessee’s funding formula is inadequately funding all public schools, plaintiffs say, burdening the finances of local governments and leaving educators vastly underpaid,” notes Tenn-essee Lookout, a watchdog group of independent journalists.
The 2020 Education Week Quality Counts report gave Tennessee an F grade for overall spending. Tennessee ranks 43rd in education spending per pupil at $9,544 annually, according to EducationData.org. Virginia, which came in 25th, spends $12,216 per pupil, and New York, which was first, spends $24,040.
Sen. Jon Lundberg says funding the BEP is like choosing a pope. “Don’t really know what happens in that back room, but black smoke and white smoke comes out, and that’s how funding is decided.”
The smokescreen isn’t hiding the fact that education in Tennessee is being shortchanged.