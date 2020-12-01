Corporate executives everywhere are thinking about the potential for successful vaccines to deliver the next normal, says McKinsey & Co., a world-leading management consulting firm.
“With the end in sight, or at least in fuzzy focus, companies are thinking ahead. A critical challenge for companies in the post-crisis era will be articulating clear, meaningful and authentic purposes,” McKinsey says.
But some companies, McKinsey notes, “seem to have the answer: They know their reasons for being, communicate them easily to customers, and enjoy the results.”
One such is Kingsport’s Eastman Chemical Co.
At its Oct. 30 third-quarter earnings conference call, Board Chair and CEO Mark Costa cited a strong recovery and “solid performance through the first nine months of 2020 despite the challenges associated with COVID-19.”
“Our employees around the world have done a great job of taking actions necessary to keep their co-workers and themselves safe and healthy,” said Costa. “We remain steadfast in this effort, especially as we see a resurgence of COVID-19 and continue to be committed to build more inclusive teams so everyone can fully contribute at work.
“As we think about the impact of the pandemic on our business, we’re leading from a position of strength with our innovation- driven growth model, which continues to be at the heart of how we win. Our earnings were strong with almost a 60 percent improvement from the second quarter, driven by innovation and market development and the outstanding work of Eastman employees as they navigate this challenging and unprecedented environment.”
And Eastman is confident of a successful fourth quarter.
“We continue to be well- positioned to manage in this uncertain environment and deliver long-term attractive earnings growth and sustainable value creation for our owners and all of our stakeholders,” said Costa.
The market agrees and, with good reason, has been high on Eastman stock recently. Over the past year the Standard & Poor’s Index of 500 of the largest publicly traded companies in the U.S. has risen 14.83%, while East-man’s stock has risen 21.24%.
It was no surprise then that The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) named Eastman one of the 100 most sustainably managed companies in the world.
The list is based on analysis by its experts on how well companies perform across a range of sustainability analytics, including environment, innovation and the workplace. WSJ reviewed more than 5,500 publicly traded companies around the world to arrive at the top 100 that are most sustainably managed. Out of those 5,500, Eastman is ranked No. 90 as one of only three U.S.-based companies in the chemicals sector to make the list.
WSJ’s experts assessed company performance in four categories: employee and workplace issues; external social and product issues; innovation and business model; and the environment. Eastman’s highest score was in environment, where it ranked No. 30, and it ranked no lower than No. 59 in all other categories.
It may indeed be a “dark winter” due to the pandemic, but Eastman shines a bright light on Kingsport and the region in this, its centennial anniversary year.
Said Costa, “We know we don’t exist to simply make materials. We exist to make materials that improve people’s lives in a meaningful, measurable way and to create an economy that better serves everyone.”
Congratulations to Eastman Chemical Co. and its thousands of worldwide employees on the company’s 100th anniversary and its stellar performance in an unimaginably challenging year.