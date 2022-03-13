It wasn’t until 2003 that the U.S. stopped pressure-treating wood with arsenic and chromium, both of which increased the risk of lung, bladder and skin cancer.
Today there are better, more environmentally friendly methods of treating wood. Acetylation is a prime example.
Acetylation is a process that secures wood’s place as a “building material of the future,” says C&En.acs.org, which generates chemical and engineering news.
In a report 10 years ago, C&En said, “Several firms are ramping up output of acetylated wood and are seeding the market with product. Eastman Chemical, one of the world’s major cellulose acetate makers, is acetylating wood at its Kingsport, Tenn., chemical complex. The lumber is being sold under the Perennial Wood brand name at 50 Lowe’s stores in New England. Accsys Technologies develops acetylation technology, which it is licensing to third parties, and also acetylates wood in Arnhem, the Netherlands.”
Ten years later these two companies have jointly announced the creation of Accoya USA LLC to serve the North American market from Kingsport. It is a $136 million local investment that will further cement Eastman’s relationship with Kingsport and create 300 construction jobs over the next 20 months.
The joint venture will construct and operate an acetylated wood facility adding some 70 permanent jobs when it opens in 2024.
“We are committed to continued investment in our Kingsport site and are excited to partner with Accsys to bring more high-quality, good-paying jobs to this area as part of this new acetylated wood facility,” said Brad Lich, Eastman executive vice president and chief commercial officer, in an Accsys press release.
Various construction permits are already secured, with the site to be constructed within Eastman’s current operational site.
It’s an exciting project, expanding the production of a product that, according to Accoya, in effect subjects softwood to a vinegar which hardens the wood, preventing the cells from being able to absorb water. Acetylated wood is also more immune to insects, according to the company.
“Customers in North America — and globally — recognize the benefits of using Accoya instead of other woods that don’t last as long, or suffer from swelling, shrinking and cracking when wet, and the sustainability benefits compared to other materials are both clear and highly sought-after to decarbonize our built environment,” Accsys Chief Executive Rob Harris said.
To prove it, Accoya has a 50-year above-ground warranty. Even buried, or in water, the product has a 25-year warranty.
“Choosing and using Accoya gives people peace of mind about durability and quality, reduces the environmental impact of construction, and actually increases the carbon sink capacity of our buildings and cities,” Accsys says.
In 2024 Kingsport will be producing the only construction material in the world to achieve C2C Platinum certification for Material Health with a low carbon footprint that helps combat carbon emissions and is a nontoxic material safe for people and pets. That’s quite a distinction, and we’ll be honored to claim it.