The effort required to bring jobs to areas in decline is difficult to imagine, but where there is absolute commitment and a strong partnership of multiple local, state and federal agencies, it can succeed. We have just witnessed such success in Norton, Virginia.
In 2016, Congress created the Abandoned Mine Lands Pilot program to provide money to Appalachian states to foster economic development near abandoned mines. Virginia got $10 million, and in 2018 Norton received $3.5 million to transform a 200-acre former mine into an industrial park.
Located near the intersection of two major four-lane highways, U.S. 23 and U.S. 58, the Project Intersection Industrial Park would be owned and managed by a regional group of local governments including Norton and the counties of Wise, Lee, Scott and Dickenson. But first, a huge geographic feature had to be addressed, a crumbling highwall, the unexcavated face of exposed coal in a surface mine.
To that end, another $1.8 million AML Pilot grant came in early 2020 as announced by Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy Deputy Director Butch Lambert, members of the Lonesome Pine Regional Industrial Facilities Authority, LENOWISCO Planning District Commission and 9th District Congressman Morgan Griffith.
“That highwall has been on our radar for a long time,” Lambert said. “We never had the funding with traditional Abandoned Mine Land funding to do anything about it before. It’s a dangerous eyesore to Southwest Virginia, and we’re glad to finally get rid of it.”
All of that work has just paid off with the announcement of the first company to locate within the Project Intersection development. Major high-speed internet service provider EarthLink will spend $5.4 million to create 285 jobs for a 30,000-square-foot customer support center. That followed further investment of time and money from the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, LENOWISCO Planning District Commission, InvestSWVA, Lonesome Pine Regional Industrial Facilities Authority, and the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission.
The state approved a New Company Incentive Program grant of $686,500, which will be provided by the commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund. Eligible companies that meet the statutory investment and employment requirements in traded sector industries that are looking to establish a new presence in Virginia are offered potential access to the fund as part of the New Company Incentive Program.
The Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission also approved a grant for $62,500 from the Tobacco Region Opportunity Fund for this project. EarthLink is also eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program and the Major Business Facility Job Tax Credit for new, full-time jobs created.
Nearly 300 new jobs is a major victory anywhere, but it is especially meaningful in Southwest Virginia where jobs are needed desperately to stop the outflow of residents. This is a tremendous boost to the region’s economy, the culmination of years of hard work that offers an example of how multiple agencies working as a region can pay off mightily.
