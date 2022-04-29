Obituaries: Until you’re in them, you should read them. In February we told you about Lewis and Doris Dempsey Carson, a remarkable couple who were the first to hike the 40 peaks over 6,000 feet in the Southern Appalachians, and who traveled to at least 35 countries including volunteer service for Earthtrust to work with leatherback turtles in Costa Rica, penguins in South Africa, fish eagles in Kenya, and at their most beloved location, counting albatross on Midway Island.
We learned about them from reading the Times News’ obituary section.
Good advice is hard to find, it is said. Today, we pass along some very good advice from the obituary of another remarkable person, Dr. Jerry “Dusty” Alan Sayers, who died at 42 after a brief illness. He graduated from Science Hill High School in 1997, earned a B.A. in history in 2001 from UT — graduating summa cum laude, an M.A. in history from UVA in 2002, a M.Ed. in secondary education from Milligan in 2004, and an Ed.D from ETSU in 2015. He taught at Science Hill.
His obituary notes an extraordinary sense of humor and states, “It is only fitting to end this obituary as he would want it to end and that is by stating that in lieu of flowers, please live as Dusty did and do as much as what is listed as you can: Don’t take a day for granted. Tithe and donate for the Lord and others for the right reasons, not for recognition and praise. Read your children devotionals each night. Draw and play games with your kids. Put a cicada shell on your wife’s head before she uses the bathroom so it falls in her lap as she sits on the seat for the perfect scream.
“Hide fake bugs in the bed sheets for your wife. Build your children cardboard trains. Take your children on walks through the woods. Take your wife to Hippie Hill and wear flowers in your hair. Stand in a Redwood at Muir Woods with your wife. Eat Lima beans. Make mashed potatoes and add a mild amount of cinnamon to them. Make your wife a recipe box. Ride roller coasters. Wear a leek on your hat for St. David’s Day.
“Take your wife walking all over Wales by accident. Wear beard ornaments with your tacky Christmas sweater. Blow your nose so loudly that it makes teenagers, as well as your wife, jump out of their seat in McDonald’s. Build your own wall clock, your own lectern, your own tomahawk target and your children an oversized train table so they can build the best layouts on it. Wear stylish hats the proper way. Buy classy shirts and wear cuff links.
“Draw a big mustache on your son’s face. Seal letters with wax. Swim across the lake and back at Watauga Point. Buy three varieties of blueberry shrubs so they cross pollinate and yield lots of blueberries for summer. Drink Dr. Enuf at least once in your life. Put an Eat More Possum bumper sticker on your truck. Play board games with your kids and wife. If you fall asleep in church, at least snore. If your child is interested in a subject, become just as interested. If you’re dating, don’t fart until you get married.
“Learn how to use a quill pen and ink well. Call Eggo waffles and pancakes ‘Breakfast Bread.’ Use deadpan humor and puns as much as possible. Laugh and be proud of all the funny things your children do even if it deviates from the norm. Listen to John Prine and Johnny Cash. Spill a big jar of pickles on the kitchen floor at least once. Make awesome dad messes that your wife gets mad about but laughs hysterically at too. Leave a trail of spilled coffee drops so your family can always find you in whatever room you try to hide out in.”
There are many more. But those words of wisdom give you a glimpse into the life and humor of Dr. Sayers. He’s the kind of man we wish we’d known. But though we didn’t, thanks to his obituary a look at this remarkably funny and intelligent man is saved for posterity and shared with all of us. You can find the obituary in the April 21 edition of the Johnson City Press. If you subscribe, you’ll have online access and can search through the previous month’s newspapers.