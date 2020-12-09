Within a week, Kingsport lost two giants of city education, Lib Dudney and Carrie Upshaw, whose contributions over the decades will long survive their recent passing.
Emily Elizabeth Dudney came to Kingsport at a young age with parents John Alfred and Rose Sullivan Dudney, attended city schools and graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School in 1945 and then Rhodes College. She returned to the city, launching a long, illustrious career in education as a science teacher at John Sevier Junior High and then Dobyns-Bennett while completing a master’s degree.
In 1967 she was named Outstanding Science Teacher by the Southern Appalachian Science Association. In 1972 she became coach of the girls football team, driving the team to games. She coached the girl’s basketball team, purchasing the basketballs herself. And she was a superb girls track and cross country coach, her teams winning numerous district and regional championships. She was an enthusiastic sponsor of the Pep Club, a founder and sponsor of the Ebony Club, and sponsored the Camera and Audiovisual clubs.
Elected to the Kingsport Board of Education in 1985, she served as president for several years. During her tenure, the board approved construction of Washington Elementary and extensive renovations of three elementary schools. She began service on the D-B Alumni Board in 1993, later serving as president, while the D-B Alumni Foundation was formed to raise funds to build the D-B field house. She also served as president of the Senior Citizens Advisory Committee and organizer of Friends of the Kingsport Senior Center.
Despite all of this service, she always carved out time for her passion of giving back. For 24 years, Lib Dudney cooked meals for Kingsport’s Meals on Wheels program.
In 2012 she was inducted into the D-B Hall of Fame, and four years later, into the Kingsport City Schools Hall of Fame. During her lifetime of service she presided over multiple committees and boards of the Kingsport Senior Citizens program and served on the Kingsport Fun Fest Executive Committee. As an active member of First Baptist Church since the 1930s, she taught Sunday school, sang in the choir, chaired the AV committee, and coordinated the nurseries among many other duties.
Carrie Upshaw is remembered as an advocate for not just city schools, but all state public schools. The school board member and former board president was an active parent at her children’s schools before being elected to the school board in 2009.
Friend and former board President Susan Lodal called her “a passionate advocate for public schools. She was very creative in everything she did,” leaving a legacy of service.
“We traveled together for legislative advocacy to Nashville and Washington, D.C.” said Lodal. Upshaw’s history of service to children, families and employees of Kingsport includes PTA president at Washington Elementary and John Sevier Middle Schools.
She was known for helping sew costumes for Sevier plays. She attended First Baptist Church, where she was a pianist and senior adult ministry director. Upshaw was a member of the Tennessee School Boards Association All Tennessee School Board and a participant in conferences and public school advocacy at the state and national level. Her leadership impacted multiple significant KCS initiatives including the creation of D-B EXCEL and the construction of the KCS Administrative Support Center.
Lib Dudney and Carrie Upshaw served as models for community service. We join their many admirers, and friends and families, in celebrating exemplary lives and mourning their loss.