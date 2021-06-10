Stuck for things to do with the kids? Pile them in the car and head for the Kingsport Public Library on Broad Street, which has just moved into the next phase of its reopening. The facility is now open from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, closing at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
But the activity isn’t all indoors. Throughout the summer at adjacent Glen Bruce Park, the library has installed a StoryWalk, a system of numbered stations that contain laminated pages from children’s books. The walk begins near the front door and weaves through the park and gazebo with 20 stops to continue the story.
During the current reopening phase, the library is open to the public for selection and circulation of materials with limited lingering, reading, studying or using the library as a meeting space allowed. But device charging stations, toys and interactive activities remain unavailable. Public computers are available without an appointment and are cleaned between users.
Curbside service continues, allowing pickup of materials without entering the library. Appointments can be made by visiting the event calendar at www.kingsportlibrary.org or by calling 423-229-9465. Appointments must be made before 3:30 p.m. for same-day pickup. Masks are required.
Summer fun is also underway at Warriors Path State Park with its award-winning Summer in the Park program. Each week, visitors can enjoy guided nature hikes, campfire talks, nature crafts and more, all at no charge.
Events may include a nature scavenger hunt, drawing, hiking, slide tours, reading wildlife signs, wildflower walks, learning about animals and plants, nature games, and campfires. You’ll find weekly schedules at https://tnstateparks.com/parks/warriors-path.
Warriors Path State Park was named for the Great Cherokee War and Trading Path. Since that time, the park land has known a long history of travelers and is still a pathway for modern-day outdoor enthusiasts. The 950-acre park is located on the shores of the Patrick Henry Reservoir on the Holston River.
The park is home to premier boating and fishing activity, hiking trails, an internationally renowned mountain bike trail system designated a National Recreational Trail, an award-winning nature education program, and a nationally recognized golf course. Activities at Warriors Path include boating, camping, fishing, golfing, hiking, horseback riding, paddling, rock climbing, swimming and waterfalls to explore.
Here are some other things to keep the children occupied: visit the Kingsport Carousel and Park at 350 Clinchfield St. or take them back in time to Exchange Place along Orebank Road, the Castle Playground at 1001 Ormond Drive, Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium, the Kingsport Greenbelt, Scott Adams Memorial Skate Park, mini golf, the Aquatic Center or Riverview Splash Pad, and disc golf at Borden Park and Warriors Path.
Don’t let the kids tell you they’re bored. Search the internet for no end of things to do with them.