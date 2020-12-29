Not all motor vehicles have automatic headlights, and not all automatic headlights work all of the time. That seems to be a problem in Kingsport and, we suspect, everywhere else.
A reader called to say he’s seeing more and more motorists on the streets of Kingsport driving without headlights, and not just at dusk or dawn, but during the night. In one instance the caller said he almost collided with a fellow motorist who was driving without headlights. And he’s not alone in this observation.
Tom Patton, public information officer for the Kingsport Police Department, has also noticed the problem and reminded that “if an officer sees it, they’re certainly going to take action and stop the person and at the very least point it out to them.” As well, the driver “may get a citation and that stop may lead to other things. It’s not unheard of to see someone with their headlights off and the reason being that they’re impaired.”
The citation will cost you $50 in Kingsport, perhaps more in the county or if you’re cited by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
Another problem is drivers with a headlight out. It may be difficult to notice that a headlight has burned out in city driving where streets are well lit. “Or it could be the motorist simply forgot to turn them on, Patton said. “Sometimes the technology can mess with us. People rely on the daytime running lights and therefore forget to manually turn on their lights. Or they’re relying on automatic headlights, which may or may not automatically activate when it’s low light or inclement weather.”
Some people also may see better in low light than others and don’t think to turn on their headlights.
Finally, some vehicles blend in better than others. “If you have a bright red or yellow car, it may stand out in low light conditions. But if you’re driving a charcoal gray car on pavement, it just blends in,” Patton said. “If you don’t have your headlights on, then you’re invisible until you’re right on somebody and it’s too late.”
In case your vehicle doesn’t automatically turn on its headlights in low light conditions, a good rule of thumb is to turn them on about 30 minutes before sunset and 30 minutes after sunrise. In addition, Patton said there’s nothing wrong or illegal about running your headlights on low at all times. In fact, according to the National Law Review, numerous European countries have begun implementing laws requiring the use of daytime running lights, with the data showing a significant change in the number of daytime accidents reported in these countries.
“Tests have shown that even in broad daylight on a sunny day, a car with headlights is seen quicker and perceived quicker than one without them,” Patton said.
Be safe. Check your headlights — and taillights — to be sure they’re working.