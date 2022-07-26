Parents of children who may qualify for free or reduced-price school lunches must act quickly to apply for that benefit when schools open in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia next month.
If they forget to do so, they may apply later in the school year, but the benefit is not retroactive. For instance, if your children qualify but you wait until October to fill out the application, you will be charged for meals that your children take from the start of the school year, even if they are deemed eligible for free lunches, until whenever the school district approves the form.
Area school districts are concerned that parents may overlook the application because last year they were not required to fill it out. That’s because federal waivers have allowed all students to eat free since March 2020. But those lunch waivers are no longer in effect.
Breakfast will continue to be free nationwide, but for students to receive free or reduced prices on school lunches, they will need to have an approved application on file.
“It is more important than ever for families to complete the meal benefits application to determine if they qualify,” said Jennifer Burleson, school nutrition director for Bristol City Schools. “With the federal waiver providing free meals for all students last school year, many families never completed an application. As a result, our percentage of families who qualified for free or reduced meals was much lower than usual.”
“We encourage all families to complete the meal benefits application,” said Karen McGahey, food service director for Johnson City Schools. “The program provides more than just meals for students. Completing that one form can result in increased funding for additional classroom resources to benefit all students, including discounts on SAT, ACT and AP exam fees; discounted fees on college applications; and increased opportunities for college scholarships.”
Districts will provide applications to all students at the beginning of the school year. For more information, families may contact the school nutrition department or others in their school district as follows:
