School lunches
METRO CREATIVE

Parents of children who may qualify for free or reduced-price school lunches must act quickly to apply for that benefit when schools open in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia next month.

If they forget to do so, they may apply later in the school year, but the benefit is not retroactive. For instance, if your children qualify but you wait until October to fill out the application, you will be charged for meals that your children take from the start of the school year, even if they are deemed eligible for free lunches, until whenever the school district approves the form.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video