The ribbon-cutting will come later, but Domtar’s Kingsport Mill has resumed operations after a two-year, $350 million investment to convert the former uncoated freesheet paper mill into the company’s first 100% recycled packaging facility. And Kingsport couldn’t be happier for its success.
Domtar is the largest integrated manufacturer and marketer of uncoated freesheet paper in North America and one of the largest manufacturers of pulp in the world. It operates 11 pulp and paper mills and nine manufacturing and converting facilities located around the world.
With this huge investment in its operations here, Domtar has staked a permanent claim to remain “a proud employer and community partner in the city of Kingsport and the surrounding area, not only as a large employer, but also a supporter of local vocational education, environmental sustainability and civic and recreational programs that enhance the daily lives for our neighbors.”
Employees celebrated by posing for photos with the first reel of containerboard, “a monumental day for Domtar that marks our official entry into the containerboard market,” said Steve Henry, executive vice president and chief operating officer. “I am proud of the packaging, mill and extended Domtar team for their hard work and commitment. We are also grateful to our community for their support throughout the project.”
Each year the mill will convert about 660,000 tons of recovered fiber into high-quality recycled performance linerboard and corrugated medium. Producing containerboard products directly aligns with Domtar’s expertise and 175-year legacy of turning fiber into useful products.
“We aren’t interested in being just another containerboard supplier,” Senior Sales Director Mike Butler said. “We want to become North America’s premium producer with deep and lasting partnerships with independent corrugators. We are leveraging our experience as global leaders in pulp and paper to serve the packaging industry by focusing on customers’ success and consistently delivering the highest quality products.”
Domtar is to be congratulated on its investment and successful conversion, making Kingsport home to the second-largest recycled containerboard machine on the continent.