Domtar KIngsport Mill resumes operations

Employees celebrated by posing for photos with the first reel of recycled containerboard and taking a few paper samples to remember the occasion.

 Domtar

The ribbon-cutting will come later, but Domtar’s Kingsport Mill has resumed operations after a two-year, $350 million investment to convert the former uncoated freesheet paper mill into the company’s first 100% recycled packaging facility. And Kingsport couldn’t be happier for its success.

Domtar is the largest integrated manufacturer and marketer of uncoated freesheet paper in North America and one of the largest manufacturers of pulp in the world. It operates 11 pulp and paper mills and nine manufacturing and converting facilities located around the world.

