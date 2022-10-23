Philanthropy Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton poses for a picture before the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy Ceremony at Gotham Hall on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in New York. Parton laughs at the idea that she is some sort of secret philanthropist. “I don’t do it for attention,” she told The Associated Press in an interview, shortly before she received the medal.

 Andres Kudacki - freelancer, FR170905 AP

As with many who silently give back, the Angel of Dollywood seeks no glory, no recognition. Her ambition was to be successful so that she could give back. She was very successful and has given much. Few know how much.

Dolly Parton is among the 2022 Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy honorees announced this month, cited for “alleviating poverty, strengthening early childhood education through the distribution of free books worldwide, increasing college access, and advancing medical research, including on pediatric infectious diseases and the development of a COVID-19 vaccine.”

