Dolly Parton poses for a picture before the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy Ceremony at Gotham Hall on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in New York. Parton laughs at the idea that she is some sort of secret philanthropist. “I don’t do it for attention,” she told The Associated Press in an interview, shortly before she received the medal.
As with many who silently give back, the Angel of Dollywood seeks no glory, no recognition. Her ambition was to be successful so that she could give back. She was very successful and has given much. Few know how much.
Dolly Parton is among the 2022 Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy honorees announced this month, cited for “alleviating poverty, strengthening early childhood education through the distribution of free books worldwide, increasing college access, and advancing medical research, including on pediatric infectious diseases and the development of a COVID-19 vaccine.”
In these parts she is also known for quietly paying for the band uniforms of many Tennessee high schools for many years.
And she used the songwriting royalties she earned from Whitney Houston’s version of “I Will Always Love You” to purchase a strip mall in Nashville to support the surrounding Black neighborhood.
No doubt, there’s much more. “I don’t do it for attention,” she said in an interview shortly before she received the Carnegie Medal. “But look! I’m getting a lot of attention by doing it.”
In fact, Parton believes she gets too much attention for her philanthropic work, which ranges from promoting childhood literacy to supporting those affected by natural disasters and providing numerous college scholarships through her Dollywood Foundation.
“I get paid more attention than maybe some others that are doing more than me,” Parton said, adding that she hopes that attention inspires more people to help others.
In her Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy speech, Parton said she doesn’t really have a strategy for her donations. “I just give from my heart,” she said. “I never know what I’m going to do or why I’m gonna do it. I just see a need and if I can fill it, then I will.”
Her Imagination Library initiative sends a free book every month to children under 5 whose parents request them — currently, about 2 million free books each month.
“This actually started because my father could not read and write and I saw how crippling that could be,” she said. “My dad was a very smart man. And I often wondered what he could have done had he been able to read and write. So that is the inspiration. I’m proud to be the voice out there doing what I can to get more books into the hands of more children.”
Parton will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nov. 5, an honor she initially declined because she didn’t feel worthy.
She hopes this recognition will let people realize that “when you help somebody, it helps them, but it can help you more. That’s what we should do as human beings.”
“I never quite understood why we have to let religion and politics and things like that stand in the way of just being good human beings,” Parton said. “I think it’s important from that standpoint just to feel like you’re doing your part, doing something decent and good and right.”
What an inspiration she is. And how lucky we are to be able to claim her.