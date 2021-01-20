Monuments to entertainers who hit it big in Music City are found all over Nashville with statues put up at different times at the Tennessee Capitol and grounds honoring the state’s politicians and military heroes.
But those who have made tremendous contributions to their home state and given back in myriad ways should likewise be remembered, and a movement to honor Dolly Parton with a statue at the capitol is more than deserving.
The Tennessee native has a long history of giving to charities across the state. In the 1990s she founded the Imagination Library to boost child literacy, mailing books to those under the age of 5 not just to Tennesseans, but across the world. The organization has donated more than 100 million books and partnered with multiple organizations, including the Library of Congress and state Department of Education, to develop literacy programs.
In 1986, she formed her entertainment empire Dollywood Co., which has continued to expand, forming a 150-acre amusement destination including a water park, resort and spa and 11 themed areas, attracting 3 million guests in a typical season. It is the largest ticketed tourist attraction in the state, employing thousands.
She has given money, time and support to animals rights, receiving the Partnership Award from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in connection with Dollywood’s American Eagle Foundation bald eagle sanctuary. She’s also worked with HIV/AIDS charities, donating $1 million to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital and another $1 million last year to help fund research into the coronavirus.
“I am impressed that Dolly doesn’t do anything that doesn’t grow to have a widespread impact,” Parton’s longtime friend and musical foil Kenny Rogers said several years before his death last March. “It may start locally, but because of her focus and determination, whatever it may be grows to have influence in a much larger way.”
Four years ago when wildfires caused catastrophic damage in East Tennessee’s Sevier County, Parton personally funded help to victims who lost their homes and organized fundraising efforts including a telethon, Smoky Mountains Rise: A Benefit for the My People Fund, to raise money to help residents in hard-hit Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, raising $13 million. In 2019, Dolly Parton became the first country artist ever to be named the MusiCares Person of the Year. The honor came in recognition of the country icon’s years of charity work and giving back.
Parton may head the list, but other Tennesseans also should be honored in this way, and state Rep. John Windle has begun that process by filing a bill to require the State Capitol Commission to develop and execute a plan to erect a Dolly Parton statue facing the nearby Ryman Auditorium, where she performs on occasion.
“At this point in history, is there a better example, not just in America, but in the world of a leader that is a kind, decent, passionate human being?” Windle said. “She’s a passionate person who loves everyone, and everyone loves her.” The bill would create the “Dolly Parton fund” to pay for the design, construction, establishment and maintenance of the statue.
Few are more deserving.