As reader Pamela Burns of Church Hill reminded in a recent letter to the editor, some individuals feel they are above the law when it comes to their pets.
Burns was at Laurel Run Park when dogs running at large threatened her and her dogs “while we were still in our car,” she wrote. “The owner decided that Laurel Run Park was a great place to let his dogs run. Wrong! All parks are not dog parks. If you feel you are above the rules then you do not belong at the park. Keep your pet on a leash and under your control at all times.”
Good advice, since that is the law anywhere in Tennessee and penalties for violating it can be severe, with fines up to $2,500 for a misdemeanor offense and up to $5,000 and prison for a felony offense of a dog running at large that causes serious bodily injury or death.
A dog on the loose recently in the Highland neighborhood of Kingsport was causing some concern. One resident said she was in her yard with her dogs when the Rottweiler-mix “started trying to attack me as I was trying to get one of my dogs back inside.”
“It had me trapped,” added Sage Johnson, who lives on Park Street. Johnson said whenever she would approach the dog, it would move away, but if she walked away the dog would bark, growl and lunge at her.
At times, the dog would circle around and try to come at her from a different angle. Eventually, Johnson said she safely retreated inside with her dogs. The dog did have a collar and a tag, so it apparently had an owner.
“I can’t go in my front yard, I can’t go in my back yard, they can’t set traps because of the weather, there’s not enough animal control, and other neighbors have trouble with this,” Johnson said. “It’s an increased problem the city is not acknowledging.”
About a decade ago, Kingsport turned all animal control issues over to what now is PETWORKS, which had but one animal control officer until several months ago when it hired a second due to the workload. But they go out after hours and on weekends only in case of an emergency. They had been to the Park Street area many times on complaints but were not able to capture the offending dog, which has since disappeared.
After hours and on weekends, all calls to PETWORKS are forwarded to an answering service. If the call involves a nuisance animal that is not an immediate threat to the safety and welfare of the public, the information will be collected and referred to an animal control officer to investigate on the next business day. However, if the call involves a vicious animal or an attack, officers are on call and available to respond 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
While the Kingsport Police Department typically does not investigate calls involving animals, officers are always available to respond to situations where a vicious animal is an immediate danger to the public. In such an event, citizens are encouraged to contact Kingsport Central Dispatch at (423) 246-9111 or in a genuine emergency to simply call 911, and a patrol officer will respond.
Occasionally, dogs running at large are stray animals. But most often, someone owns them and the animal has escaped a fenced-in area or is deliberately being allowed to run at large. If owners are responsible, they should never lose control of their dog.