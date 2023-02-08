money
Metro Creative Connection

As we prepared to write about $1.2 billion in unclaimed property the state of Tennessee is holding, we went through the process — again — and earned $50.

Turns out that when we moved seven years ago, we neglected to claim a deposit put down 10 years before that. So that money went to the state as unclaimed property. Now, the check’s in the mail, so they say.

