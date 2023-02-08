As we prepared to write about $1.2 billion in unclaimed property the state of Tennessee is holding, we went through the process — again — and earned $50.
Turns out that when we moved seven years ago, we neglected to claim a deposit put down 10 years before that. So that money went to the state as unclaimed property. Now, the check’s in the mail, so they say.
We said we checked the state’s unclaimed property “again” because last year, we came across that site and checked for any property under our name and found $200 the state was holding. We didn’t know where it came from, and the state didn’t tell us. But we got it back.
You may think you’ve no unclaimed money in the state’s piggy bank. So did we. A lot of folks don’t. Indeed, Tennessee says it has the names of about 7 million state residents it’s holding money for. The interesting thing about that number is that it equals the state’s population. That’s because a lot of names on that list have left the state, or this life.
There’s so much money gathering dust that state officials are taking an unusual step. The State Treasury Department is sending letters to businesses across the state in hopes of connecting with their current or former employees who may be among those eligible for unclaimed property.
At the end of last June, there was more than $1.2 billion waiting to be claimed. And more missing money has been turned over by businesses in the last seven months.
Last year, the state returned 50,337 claims totaling $57.6 million in cash property to the owners or their heirs, businesses and local governments. Unclaimed property is money that has been turned over to the state by businesses and organizations that are unable to locate the rightful owners. This unclaimed money includes utility refunds, uncashed paychecks, credit balances for overpayments, rental deposit refunds, gift certificates, securities and abandoned bank accounts.
The Unclaimed Property Division is a consumer protection program of the State Treasury that seeks to return missing money to the rightful owner. The program works to proactively locate owners through various means, including working with the State Departments of Labor and Workforce Development to match information with employment records to help locate possible claimants.
Thousands of letters are mailed annually in large batches to those owners through their current employers, who are asked to deliver the letters to those with missing money. The letter directs the recipients to submit a claim through ClaimItTN.gov. A significant portion of claims each year are returned through the assistance of employers. About 70% of claims are paid on average in as little as two weeks.
There is no time limit on claiming the property and no fee. Does the state have any of your money?