Mount Carmel residents have been asked to attend a public hearing to offer opinion on the city’s animal control program. If Alderman John Gibson’s information is correct, they should have plenty to talk about.
The subject has been at the forefront since City Manager Mike Housewright reported earlier this year that he had closed the animal shelter because it is unsafe. Police Chief Ken Lunsford Jr. told the Board of Mayor and Aldermen that one contractor estimated a cost of $40,000 to repair the structure, while another told him the condition of the structure was so poor he wouldn’t touch it.
“If you all desire to rebuild the facility, that’s fine. But I cannot in good conscience keep people and animals in that facility,” Housewright said. “Just because it has been functional to date doesn’t mean that it was ever safe. As a matter of fact, the moment it was constructed, it was substandard.”
But an observation from Gibson shines new light on the issue. With an annual budget of $66,000 for the city’s animal control program, Gibson noted that the shelter took in only 62 animals in 2020.
“That’s $1,064 per animal that comes through the door,” Gibson said. “There’s cheaper ways that animals can still be taken care of.”
That’s difficult to argue with. If the city is getting on average slightly more than one call a week on a stray animal, some might argue that a shelter isn’t justified. Others might say that neither is a full-time animal control officer.
Since Housewright closed the shelter, the city’s full-time animal control officer has been taking stray animals to the Hawkins County Humane Society in Rogersville. Given the low number of animals the city deals with, that seems efficient. But at the last meeting of the BMA, Vice Mayor Tresa Mawk said she’s adamantly opposed to shutting down the shelter.
She said the city has had an animal shelter for decades, and transporting strays to Rogersville deprives local residents of the right to pick up their lost animals in their hometown. Whether residents have such a right might also come under question.
“We, among other towns, are now imposing on a shelter already with too many animals, not enough funds and a poor building themselves,” Mawk said. “If the Hawkins County shelter is unable to take the animals, what happens to them then?”
Said Gibson, “Before we look at anything else with animal control, I think we need to first decide how much money we’re willing to spend on animal control because $66,000 is not the best expenditure in my opinion.”
Lots of questions. And Alderman Steven McLain asked for a public hearing to “let the public voice their opinion because this is a service to them. I’d hate to see a lot of citizens have to go to Rogersville to go pick them up when we’re paying our animal control officer to take them down there.”
That meeting will be held at City Hall on May 20 at 6:30 p.m. If you have questions, please attend.