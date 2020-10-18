A Kingsport ordinance covering dog owners who don’t clean up after their pets will be welcomed by numerous city residents. During a recent work session, members of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen were told that the Kingsport Neighborhood Commission has received many complaints about owners failing to pick up their pet’s waste.
But unless an enforcement officer witnesses the act, the aggrieved resident may be required to testify in court. And according to the Times-News — the one in Cumberland, Maryland — that’s a big turnoff.
Reporting on that community’s ordinance, the Cumberland Times-News quoted the code enforcement officer that “obviously, I cannot see each individual case; therefore, the complainant must provide me with a name, address, time and place and be prepared to go to court as a witness. The issue dissipates when people are told that they would have to agree to go to court.”
On the other hand, Cumberland police said that “if a citizen calls us and has personally witnessed the event, we can take a written statement from them and interview the alleged perpetrator. If, as a result of our investigation we believe the act has occurred, and we have identified the individual responsible, we can file charges.”
These matters will be ironed out by Kingsport officials over the coming weeks with requested community input.
An ordinance covering failure to pick up fecal matter from a pet was proposed to protect the community’s health and would result in a warning on the first offense, a $25 fine on the second offense, and a $50 fine for a third offense. Bristol and Johnson City have ordinances that require owners to remove pet waste the moment the incident occurs.
Alderwoman Jennifer Adler, who serves on the Kingsport Neighborhood Commission, said it’s an issue that has come up over and over again. Adler added that there’s a health issue associated with leaving pet waste on sidewalks and in yards, and such an ordinance could help reduce hostility in some neighborhoods.
Instead of moving forward on the proposed ordinance, the BMA tabled the matter until a later date.
“I’d like to table this for a little bit and allow our animal ordinances to be looked at at a higher level,” said Alderman Darrell Duncan. “By reviewing it at a higher level, we’ll get a better picture of what we’ve got and where we’re at.”
Vice Mayor Colette George agreed, saying she wants more clarity on who would respond to such pet waste calls.
“When you pass something like this, people expect it to be taken seriously and to act on it,” George said. “When this happens, are the police going to go out or code enforcement or PETWORKS? I’d like it to be very clear of what is going to happen.”
City Manager Chris McCartt said staff could return at the first work session in December with an overview of all ordinances dealing with animals, and Mayor Pat Shull encouraged residents to offer feedback. To do so visit kingsporttn.gov and at the bottom of the home page click on “Contact Us.”