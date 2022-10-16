Ruritan recruiting - Glen Broadwater

Much like the millrace at the Bush Mill that the Nickelsville Ruritan Club uses as part of its fundraising efforts, Ruritan National President Glen Broadwater is trying to start a flow of new members and clubs dedicated to community service.

 Mike Still/Kingsport Times News

Glen Broadwater says there is a need for more community-minded service, and he ought to know. He’s national president of Ruritan, which for 94 years has been working to create a better understanding among people and through volunteer community service, make America’s communities better places in which to live and work.

But volunteer efforts are getting tougher because service clubs such as Ruritan, Rotary, Lions, Kiwanis, Sertoma and others — once the backbone of community life in America — are in decline, some significantly so.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video