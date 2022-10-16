Much like the millrace at the Bush Mill that the Nickelsville Ruritan Club uses as part of its fundraising efforts, Ruritan National President Glen Broadwater is trying to start a flow of new members and clubs dedicated to community service.
Glen Broadwater says there is a need for more community-minded service, and he ought to know. He’s national president of Ruritan, which for 94 years has been working to create a better understanding among people and through volunteer community service, make America’s communities better places in which to live and work.
But volunteer efforts are getting tougher because service clubs such as Ruritan, Rotary, Lions, Kiwanis, Sertoma and others — once the backbone of community life in America — are in decline, some significantly so.
Broadwater also serves as vice president of the Nickelsville Ruritan Club, and he and fellow members are encouraging residents across the region to join existing clubs and start or restart Ruritan chapters as a way to help their communities.
“All the service organizations are facing challenges,” Broadwater says, because “we have become a ‘me’ society. But I heard a commentator recently say that the country is coming back to a ‘we’ society.”
Ruritan National turns 95 next year, Broadwater said, and the organization’s membership has declined from a peak of 40,000 to about half that today. In the organization’s Southwest Virginia district, there are about five Ruritan clubs. The typical local club has between 20 to 40 members with an average age around 40. Scott County has four local clubs, while Lee County has one.
“At one time we had 30 clubs in the district, and Southwest Virginia is in dire need of clubs,” said Broadwater. “We’re looking for people to start clubs. Projects can range from fundraisers for schoolchildren to disaster relief.”
Each club works to figure what their local communities need. So do a host of national clubs, but an evolving society seems to be leaving them behind.
Michael Brand has some thoughts about that. He helps nonprofits, public agencies and civic organizations to get more money, get more people, and get more done. And in a recent piece for LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional online network, he says it’s not that the clubs have changed. America has changed.
That, in turn, “represents a tangible loss to community,” he says. “The question remains, where do we go from here?”
He says that “for most of our service clubs the issue is not recruitment, but retention.” Rotary averages 44,000 new members per year and loses an average of 51,000. They cannot keep members. He offers six ways “we can begin reinventing ourselves for the future.”
They include “think tribe, not community.” Spurred by the digital world, people are associating not by where they live, but by community of interest.
“Emphasize time over treasure.” Time is more prized than anything else.
And, “Build an informal atmosphere.” Americans connect online, and so don’t need the time investment of a weekly meeting to network.
He also suggests clubs engage with members’ families, facilitate discussions around local issues, and think not about doing what the club has always done, but about what it can do now to make a difference.
Good advice. Tough to implement.
But first, as Broadwater points out, clubs need to tap into people who want to make a difference in their community. Are you one of them?