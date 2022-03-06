Twana Taylor, center, co-owner and manager of Kingsport-based Taylor's Martial Arts Academy, talks during public comment at the Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, Kingsport City Schools Board of Education meeting. She urged the board to focus on bullying, a non-agenda topic, and lamented a school board policy she said means bullied students who fight back by board policy are punished like aggressors. More than 100 students and parents of the academy packed the meeting room. Assistant Superintendent of Administration and school system spokesman Andy True after the meeting said a change in policy would have to be initiated by the five-member school board.