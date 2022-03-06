Twana Taylor teaches children to stand up for themselves against bullies. The U.S. government teaches children to run from them. As a parent, where do you stand?
Taylor is co-owner and manager of Kingsport-based Taylor’s Martial Arts Academy, and she drew applause from a large crowd at the Feb. 22 meeting of the Kingsport Board of Educa-tion when she said her school teaches children not to be bullied. She said that few students stand up to bullies because they are punished along with them.
“That is the wrong message to tell our victims,” Taylor said. “We’re telling people they’ll never be able to stand up for themselves” and because of that they may suffer mental health issues that may include suicide.
“I don’t want to live in that world. I don’t want my kids to live in that world,” Taylor said.
Taylor wants the board to change its bullying policy. She referenced Section 6.304 of the student handbook. Actually, that’s a section of the Board of Education’s policy manual, but neither it nor the student handbook addresses whether a student may defend against a physical attack other than they must immediately report the incident to a teacher or counselor.
Schools intend to prepare our children for life as an adult, but if you’re attacked as an adult you have a right to defend yourself. Shouldn’t students? In many schools the bully and a victim who fights back are both punished, which teaches kids they will be punished unfairly for taking a stand. Schools with no-tolerance laws leave school officials no other choice. Students caught fighting are suspended regardless of who instigated it.
Stopbullying.gov, an official website of the U.S. government, tells kids to not fight back when they are bullied: “There are things you can do if you are being bullied. Look at the kid bullying you and tell him or her to stop in a calm, clear voice. You can also try to laugh it off. This works best if joking is easy for you. It could catch the kid bullying you off guard. If speaking up seems too hard or not safe, walk away and stay away. Don’t fight back. Find an adult to stop the bullying on the spot.”
Quora is a community-based questions and answers website. It asked if a child should be punished for fighting back against a bully. One respondent said zero tolerance polices are categorically unjust, the result of school administrators more afraid of a lawsuit. Such policies victimize students twice, first when the bully attacks and again when the school punishes them for having the audacity to defend themselves. Further, it erodes trust in the school and in authority figures.
So what is the answer?
Should students have a right to defend themselves if assaulted in school? Or do we want schools to enforce a no-tolerance policy to prevent knock-down brawls in our schools with students beating the stuffing out of each other, particularly when trained in the martial arts?
The Board of Education may review its bullying policy in April. What do you want the board to hear from you?
Send your opinion to letters@timesnews.net. If you would like it published as a letter to the editor, please include your name and city and a phone number for verification.